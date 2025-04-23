3 Best NBA Playoffs Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 4/23/25

The NBA postseason is here, and it offers us a wide variety of betting options, from point spreads and totals to player props.

There's a lot to choose from, but various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics

After combining for only 189 points in Game 1, the total for the Orlando Magic vs. the Boston Celtics is set at only 196.5. Boston still managed to total 103 points in Game 1, and this was with Jayson Tatum scoring 17 points with a 36.4% field goal percentage (FG%). Boston will have to find ways to score without Tatum (26.8 PPG in the regular season) as he's doubtful with a bone bruise.

While the Magic give up the lowest three-point shot distribution (via Dunks & Threes), the Celtics still drained 16 of 37 threes (43.2%) in the series-opening matchup. During the regular season, Boston faced Orlando close full health only once, and it led to more three-point success by making 17 of 37 attempts (45.9%). The Magic have a great perimeter defense, but the Celtics' three-point attack continues to be a different animal with a 53.6% shot distribution (6.7 percentage points higher than the second-highest mark).

Home Team Total Points Orlando Magic Apr 23 11:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

DRatings' projections have the Celtics reaching 106.2 points while MasseyRatings has the total at 109.0 points. Either way, this is a good cushion for Boston going over 103.5 points. Orlando is clearly missing Jalen Suggs (knee) as he boasts a 105.0 defensive rating. This leaves the Magic's defensive backcourt to Cory Joseph (110.3 defensive rating), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (110.9 defensive rating), and Cole Anthony (112.1 defensive rating). This series continues to point to a favorable matchup for the Celtics' top guards, including Derrick White (16.4 PPG in regular season), Jrue Holiday (11.1 PPG in regular season), and Payton Pritchard (14.3 PPG in regular season).

White erupted for 30 points in Game 1 while Pritchard produced 19 points off the bench. Look for Boston's backcourt to keep eating in Game 2.

Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers

Two of tonight's matchup feature spreads surpassing 10 points. That's the case for the Miami Heat traveling to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers -- who is a 12-point favorite after winning Game 1 by 21 points. What can we expect for Game 2?

Similar to Orlando's mismatch against Boston, Cleveland's guards were a thorn in Miami's side; Donovan Mitchell logged 30 points, Darius Garland posted 27 points, and Ty Jerome came off the bench with 28 points. This is linked to the Heat surrendering the 10th-highest three-point shot distribution and 12th-most attempts per contest, and the Cavaliers have the 5th-highest three-point shot distribution while launching the 4th-most attempts per contest.

Lost in the dominant win, the Cavs made some interesting rotation decisions, playing De'Andre Hunter for 16 minutes while Sam Merrill played for 24 minutes. Hunter averaged 25.0 minutes per game during the regular season in Cleveland. This is a good matchup for the bench wing, for he took 50.7% of his shots from three-point land this season. He was efficient, as well, making 42.6% of his attempts while logging 2.2 made threes per game since landing on the Cavaliers via trade.

De'Andre Hunter - Points Miami Heat Apr 23 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Considering the matchup, I don't expect Hunter's minutes to keep taking a backseat. This felt like a huge trade deadline acquisition for Cleveland, too. Why would the Cavs rarely play a piece that should increase their chances of pursuing a title?

With that said, give me Hunter is go over 9.5 points. He's averaged 14.3 PPG on Cleveland, and our NBA DFS projections have Hunter recording 12.6 points.

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets

Defense always tightens in the postseason, and the Houston Rockets finished fifth in defensive rating while the Golden State Warriors ranked seventh. Additionally, each squad was in the top half for the slowest paces in the Association. With each team also in the top eight for the fewest made field goals allowed per game, tonight's 204.5 total makes plenty of sense.

In Game 1, Houston snagged 52 rebounds to Golden State's 36, attempted six more free throws than the Warriors, and finished with 11 more field goal attempts. The 95-85 loss could be partially chalked up to cold shooting, for the Rockets shot 39.1% and 55.0% from the free throw line. Considering Golden State still coasted in Game 1 despite losing several key areas, it's easy to be confident about the underdog once again.

Some of Houston's advantage from Game 1 could scale back, as well. For example, the Warriors are a solid rebounding team, ranking 5th in offensive rebounding percentage and 11th in defensive rebounding rate. It's not that far behind the Rockets ranking 1st and 6th in the categories. If the possession battle is closer to even tonight, Houston's shooting efficiency remains a huge concern.

During the regular season, the Rockets had the 7th-lowest effective field goal percentage (eFG%), 9th-lowest FG%, 3rd-lowest two-point percentage, and 10th-lowest three-point percentage. Efficiency has not been Houston's middle name. Meanwhile, the Warriors sit in the top half of eFG%, FG%, and two-point percentage allowed.

Even in a dominant Game 1 victory, Golden State still has areas for improvement. At the very least, another cover is in the picture as DRatings has the Rockets winning by 1.8 points while MasseyRatings have the Warriors winning by a point.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use for 3+ leg parlay or SGP wager on any NBA Playoff game happening April 23rd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.