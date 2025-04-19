3 Best NBA Playoffs Bets and Player Props for Saturday 4/18/25

The NBA postseason is here, and it offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

There's a lot to choose from, but various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers

Kevin Porter Jr. was a key piece for the Milwaukee Bucks to end the year, and I like him to keep rolling at the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 on Saturday afternoon.

Over his past five games, Porter has played an average of 30.6 minutes per game. He's been scoring the ball extremely well in that span, too, averaging 20.2 points per game. A good scoring day is probably his best path to cashing this bet.

KPJ needs just 18 combined points, rebounds and assists (PRA) to hit, so obviously the market thinks he won't maintain that scoring pace. And that's probably fair. But with the Bucks missing Damian Lillard, Porter's scoring ability is needed on this team, and if he sees 25-plus minutes, he'll have plenty of chances to accumulate rebounds and assists -- he averaged 12.8 combined RA over the aforementioned five-game stretch.

Indiana is seventh in pace, and the Bucks had very little trouble lighting up the scoreboard against the Pacers this campaign, netting an average of 122.25 points per game over four meetings.

In a friendly matchup, in good form and likely to see solid minutes, Porter can rack up at least 18 PRA in Game 1.

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets

James Harden had a dang good season for the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals. He upped his play down the stretch, particularly in the assist department, notching 10-plus dimes in five straight outings to close the year as the Clips avoided the Play-In Tournament.

Harden can get 10-plus assists in Saturday's Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets.

As mentioned, Harden and the Clippers have basically been in playoff mode already as they pushed to get into the West's top six. That resulted in Harden playing huge minutes to close the season, with the veteran logging 48, 43, 38 and 37 minutes over the last four games.

In the 48-minute game, which went OT, Harden played all of the second half and extra stanza, showing the Clips' willingness to let Harden play huge minutes in crucial games. With a day off after Saturday's Game 1, Ty Lue might be willing to let Harden handle a massive workload once again, something that obviously helps Harden's chances of getting double-digit assists.

Harden went for at least 10 assists in two of his four games against Denver this season, including a 16-dime night. The Nugs ended the regular season just 21st in defensive rating, and they've allowed the 4th-most assists per game to PGs over the last 30 games.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers

I think this is going to be a really fun series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, although you can probably say that for all of the West matchups. I like the Timberwolves to start with a bang and take Game 1 on the road.

Minnesota was playing really good ball to end the season. Over the last 15 games, the T-Wolves rank 4th in net rating (+9.8), including 5th in offensive rating and 11th in defensive rating. We know what Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels and company bring to the table on D. If Minnesota is going to play at an elite level offensively, look out.

The Los Angeles Lakers check in just 19th in net rating (-0.7) over the past 15 games. Their once solid defense is just 23rd in defensive rating in that time. LA had about as much to play for down the stretch as Minnesota did, so it's not like the Lakers sat their stars a bunch.

DRatings gives Minnesota a 40.9% chance to win, which comes out to a -144 moneyline. Going by that, there's some value on Minnesota's +152 moneyline.

