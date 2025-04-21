3 Best NBA Playoffs Bets and Player Props for Monday 4/21/25

The NBA postseason is here, and it offers us a wide variety of betting options, from point spreads and totals to player props.

NBA Betting Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks

Game 1 of the Detroit Pistons vs. the New York Knicks featured a 221.5-point total while the over hit with a 235-point combined total. Tonight's matchup has the total at 221.5 once again. Should we expect the over?

Starting with projections, DRatings has the total reaching 222.9 points while MasseyRatings has it at 231 points. Including four regular-season meetings, the over is now 4-1 in head-to-head matchups. The potential success of each paint attack continues to point to the over.

Despite Detroit surrendering the fifth-fewest points in the paint per game (46.4), New York has totaled 52.0 points in the paint per contest when facing the Pistons this season. For reference, the Dallas Mavericks gave up the second-most points in the paint per contest during the regular season at 52.4. Led by the sixth-most points in the paint per game and fourth-highest shot distribution around the rim (per Dunks & Threes), the Knicks have still had their way when facing Detroit's paint defense.

On the other side of the court, the Pistons average the fifth-most points in the paint per game paired with the fifth-highest shot distribution around the rim. New York's interior defense has been weak all season by allowing the ninth-most points in the paint per game and the sixth-highest shot distribution around the rim. Detroit logged only 46 points in the paint in Game 1, but this feels like something that's bound to jump considering its 54.5 points in the paint per contest when facing the Knicks during the regular season.

With each team likely getting plenty of looks around the rim while both are in the top half of fastbreak points per game, this is a trend I'm willing to keep riding.

Karl-Anthony Towns (24.4 PPG) is attempting 4.7 three-point shots per game while shooting 42.0% from deep, but he still gets around the rim by taking 42.9% of his field goal attempts within 10 feet of the basket. He remains the Knicks' biggest threat around the rim, and this goes hand-in-hand with each team's ability to lean on its paint attack.

He totaled 23 points in Game 1 while making only one triple as most of Towns' success came from the inside. During the regular season, New York's big man posted 24.0 PPG over three matchups against the Pistons.

Going over 22.5 points isn't asking for much as he averaged over 24 points in the regular season. Plus, our Annie Nader highlighted his chances of making at least two three-pointers in her best bets and player props for Pistons vs. Knicks in Game 2. Success from three-point land paired with a favorable matchup against the Pistons' interior defense should mean enough for over 22.5 points.

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets needed a 15-point comeback and overtime to take out the Los Angeles Clippers with a 112-110 win in Game 1. Going into Game 2, Denver is a 1.5-point underdog. Getting the Nuggets as a dog in a home playoff atmosphere looks too good to pass on.

Before digging into the numbers, DRatings has Denver winning by about 3.3 points while MasseyRatings has the home team by a point. The Nuggets also come into this game winning three straight against L.A. With that said, which matchups support this pick?

One of Denver's clear advantages in Game 1 was attempting 27 free throws to the Clippers' 16. The Nuggets average the most free throw attempts per game, and Los Angeles had the 13th-highest personal fouls per play during the regular season. This is an advantage that should keep up as Denver also averages the 5th-fewest personal fouls per play while the Clips shoot the 13th-fewest free throws per game.

Furthermore, Denver ranks 7th in offensive rebounding percentage while Los Angeles is 19th. This should lead to an advantage in the possession battle as the Nuggets attempted eight more field goals in Game 1. Despite holding the 10th-worst defensive rating, Denver is in the top half of all shot distributions allowed, helping slow down the Clippers' seventh-most points in the paint per game.

FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA playoff odds have the Nuggets -138 to win this series. In a closely-contested series, the potential possession and free throw advantages could be the deciding factor for Denver. With the Nuggets at home following a series-opening win, I'll gladly back the underdog.

