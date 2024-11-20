3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 11/20/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's daily NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls are down in pace against the Milwaukee Bucks, but that's always the case for the league-leader in pace, Chicago.

What matters here is that the Bucks are letting up 39.1 three-point attempts per game on the season, seventh-most in the NBA.

Zach LaVine - Made Threes Zach LaVine Over @ Zach LaVine Under Nov 21 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

LaVine has averaged 3.1 makes and 7.3 attempts from beyond the arc so far this season while shooting 42.0% from deep. That's a better rate than his career mark of 38.3% and up drastically from a 34.9% make percentage in a limited season a year ago.

But even with some regression expected, it's a volume game for tonight for LaVine.

In four games against teams bottom-10 in three-point defense (by volume), LaVine has averaged 7.8 attempts and 3.0 makes even while shooting around his career-average rate in that split.

numberFire's model projects LaVine for 2.7 treys.

The Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors are playing in tonight's fastest game by average pace, and Golden State ranks seventh-worst in rebounds per game allowed to opponents (more on this in a second).

Clint Capela is averaging 8.2 rebounds per game, and based on his three-year rebounding conversion rates, he should be averaging 8.9 boards per contest.

Clint Capela - Pts + Reb Clint Capela Over @ Clint Capela Under Nov 21 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In addition to a promising rebounding matchup, Capela should be able to score, as the Warriors are around average in points in the paint but bottom-four at defending second-chance points.

Where Golden State really stands out as a rebounding team is defensively (i.e. letting up offensive boards). They allow the third most offensive rebounds per game.

Second-chance opportunities should be there for Capela.

James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers host the Orlando Magic in tonight's nightcap at 10:30 p.m. Eastern.

The Magic are second in defensive rating on the season and first in points per game allowed. They have also let up the second-fewest assists per game, around 90% of the league-average.

James Harden - Assists James Harden Over @ James Harden Under Nov 21 3:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Additionally, the Clippers' implied team total is only 102.0 points, down 7.2 points from their full-season scoring average.

Harden is averaging 9.0 assists per game but is now in a worse spot for racking up helpers. Not only that, but if his teammates converted at a league-average rate, Harden would be averaging only 7.8 assists per game this season.

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with NBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $5 will get a 3-month trial of NBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.