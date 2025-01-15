3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 1/15/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs will meet up for a game that's showing a tight spread (2.5) and a meaty over/under (239.0).

Memphis plays at the fastest pace in the NBA and has surrendered the fourth-most assists per game across their last 15. With these game conditions in mind, I like Chris Paul to dish out over 8.5 assists.

Paul is averaging 8.4 assists per game and has exceeded 8.5 assists in 55.3% of games, up from the 46.7% implied probability on these +114 odds.

CP3 has played 15 games against top-12 pace teams. In this split, he exceeded 8.5 dimes at a 60.0% rate. Here's a look at his assist output against top-9 pace teams: 9, 8, 11, 8, 9, 11, 11, and 9 assists.

Despite ranking sixth in assists per game, Paul is leaving some meat on the bone in this stat category. He's underperforming the league and team average in assist conversion rate and could be due for positive regression.

To add, the Grizzlies let up the eighth-most field goal attempts per game to the roll man, so the Paul-to-Victor Wembanyama connection could thrive.

The kicker? Paul is netting 8.9 assists and exceeding 8.5 assists at a 65.0% rate at home. I'm happy to back the plus-money side of this prop.

Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors

Derrick White is amidst his worst three-game stretch since joining the Boston Celtics. He's gone an appalling 2-for-22 from downtown and 6-for-27 from the field in this span.

With two full days of rest under his belt, he has a solid opportunity to bounce back in a soft matchup against the Toronto Raptors. He also happens to be the top buy-low candidate for Wednesday's slate.

White is averaging 25.1 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) and has surpassed 21.5 PRA in 75.7% of games this season -- a far cry from the 50.0% implied probability on these +100 odds.

The Raptors rank ninth in pace but just 27th on defense. They're letting up the third-most points, fourth-most rebounds, and the third-most assists per game to opposing guards. White logged 23 and 27 PRA in his two meetings with Toronto this season. In fact, White has posted north of 21.5 PRA in five straight games against the Raptors.

Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets

The Houston Rockets will visit the Denver Nuggets, leaving Alperen Sengun in a spot to rack up boards.

The Nuggets lead the league in field goal attempts from less than five feet from the basket. Denver's high interior shot volume -- and league-low three-point volume -- favors rebounders in the interior.

Sengun has a strong rebounding track record against these types of offenses. He's logged at least 30 minutes in 13 games against teams that rank in the top 15 of interior shot volume. In this split, he's averaging 11.5 rebounds. He grabbed 10 boards at a 76.9% rate and exceeded 10.5 boards at a 53.8% rate in this sample.

Denver operates at the fifth-fastest pace in the league. Sengun is netting 11.4 rebounds against top-10 pace clubs and hit over 10.5 at a 57.1% clip in this split. The close 1.0-point spread should help us out here, too. Houston has played in their fair share of blowouts but Sengun is averaging 11.5 rebounds across their last 10 games that were decided by seven points or fewer.

