3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 1/28/25

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Rockets at Hawks

On Monday, Amen Thompson capped off a career-high night (33 points) with a game-winning shot over the Boston Celtics.

The sophomore has officially broke out, averaging 19.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists -- good for 35.1 PRA -- in January. He's also been playing an overwhelming 39.4 minutes in this stretch and logged 42 minutes just last night. With his combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) prop set all the way up at 32.5, tonight might be a good spot to fade Thompson's heater.

Despite nearing or exceeding 40 minutes night in and night out, Thompson has still recorded under 32.5 PRA in 6 of his last 13 games. On the season, he's fell below this line at a massive 76.2% rate. That season-long hit rate is a bit misleading considering he's now a full-blown starter, but he has tallied 33 PRA or less in 63.6% of games where he played at least 30 minutes.

The opposing Atlanta Hawks play at the second-fastest pace in the league. Pace-up games haven't benefited Thompson's numbers. As a starter, he's netting 28.2 PRA (20, 22, 36, 24, and 39 PRA) against the five fastest teams in the league.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Jalen Green -- Houston's leading scorer -- take over on offense. He scored just 12 points in 30 minutes last night. Thompson, meanwhile, played a career-high in minutes last night and will now play his second road game in as many days. That sets him up to cool down on Tuesday, and our NBA projections forecast him to net only 28.6 PRA against the Hawks.

Jazz at Warriors

The NBA trade deadline is just nine days away. Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz figure to be busy at the deadline, and Collin Sexton is a top name popping up in trade rumors.

With those rumors has come a longer leash. Since December 19th, Sexton has been averaging 16.6 shot attempts on 31.0 minutes per game. Before that, Sexton was attempting only 11.8 shots on 27.5 minutes. Utah is allowing Sexton to prove his trade value, and it's resulted in a major uptick in his counting stats.

Dating back to December 19th, Sexton is averaging 30.3 PRA per game. He has exceeded 26.5 PRA in a whopping 16 out of 18 games (88.9% of contests) and logged a minimum of 25 PRA in this split.

The opposing Golden State Warriors aren't all that limiting against guards, lending this position the 13th-most points, 12th-most rebounds, and the 12th-most assists per possession. Golden State also ranks a fair 16th in pace of play. Notably, Sexton has gone over 26.5 PRA in 16 straight games against teams that rank inside the top 28 of pace.

Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga have each been sidelined for the better part of January and remain out for tonight's game against Utah.

With two key members of the rotation gone, Moses Moody has made an impact on the scoring end. Here's a look at his scoring output in his last six games sans Draymond and Kuminga: 10, 16, 11, 13, 13, and 11 points. Nothing too special, but he played at least 25 minutes in all but one of those games and ranks fourth on the team in shot attempts in that span.

Thus, surpassing 10.5 points tonight appears to be a soft task, especially once we factor in this matchup against the Jazz.

Utah ranks 13th in pace and comes in with the second-worst defensive rating in the league. They are surrendering 40.0 three-point attempts (second-most in the NBA) per game. That's great news for Moody, as he nets 57.8% of his points from downtown. He's gone 16-for-35 (45.7% 3P%) from behind the arc across his last six. Not only is he shooting the ball well, but he's seeing exciting volume, too.

