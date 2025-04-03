3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 4/3/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Trail Blazers at Raptors

Shaedon Sharpe has been on a late-season tear. The former lottery pick has scored at least 22 points in five of his last six games, thriving on sheer usage.

Shaedon Sharpe - Points Portland Trail Blazers Apr 3 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Sharpe has played 37.7 minutes and commanded a 25.2% usage rate in that six-game span. We can reasonably expect that workload to stick tonight since Jerami Grant and Scoot Henderson are both out on the injury report while Anfernee Simons is questionable. Plus, it's not unusual for teams to perform a ceiling check on young players at this point in the season.

Not only is Sharpe's usage exciting, but he's also in for a friendly matchup and is due for positive shooting regression. He's averaged north of 23 points across his last six despite shooting threes (25.5%) and free throws (74.1%) at below-average clips in that sample.

A date with the Toronto Raptors will push the pace and open up easy looks for Sharpe. Toronto plays at the ninth-fastest tempo and lets up the third-most points per game to opposing guards.

Warriors at Lakers

We'll dedicate the rest of our focus to this Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers showdown -- arguably the most exciting matchup left on the NBA's regular-season schedule.

Tonight marks the first Stephen Curry vs. LeBron James bout since they were joined by new forces -- Jimmy Butler and Luka Doncic. The spread (1.0) couldn't be closer, and the total (230.0) is good for a slate-high. As props go, let's start off by looking for Luka to notch over 44.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA).

Luka Doncic - Pts + Reb + Ast Golden State Warriors Apr 4 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Luka and the Lakers haven't played since Monday. Los Angeles is 29-9 at home and 17-20 on the road and these final seven regular-season games will determine if and how long they will obtain home court advantage in the playoffs. The stakes are high, and Luka is well-rested. I expect his usage to reflect that.

If we take out his first three games with Los Angeles where he was easing his way back from injury, Luka is averaging 46.2 PRA as a Laker. He's gone for 43+ PRA at an 84.2% rate, 44+ PRA at a 78.9% rate, and cleared 44.5 PRA at a 68.4% rate -- up from the 51.9% implied probability on these -108 odds.

He scorched Golden State for 45 and 69 PRA earlier this season. All things considered -- especially this game environment -- the market's bar for Luka seems too low.

Jimmy Butler has a competitive switch that he turns on and off to his liking.

I like to think there's a way to track when he will turn it on.

He's played 23 games since joining Golden State. I bucket nine of those games under the "important" column for Jimmy -- his Warriors debut and the eight games that came against a club eight-plus wins over .500.

In that nine-game split, Jimmy averaged 21.6 points and scored over 18.5 points in all but one contest.

Jimmy Butler - Points Golden State Warriors Apr 4 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It may sound silly, but Jimmy himself has admitted to deferring when his team doesn't need him to fire. Tonight, the Warriors will need him to fire. Luckily, the main way Jimmy has an impact on the scoring end comes at the charity stripe -- high percentage shots that he knows how to back himself into.

With the competitive juices bound to flow, I like Jimmy's chances to score over 18.5 points in this one. He's done so in 8 out of 11 games where he played at least 35 minutes, missing by the hook once.

Get a 30% Profit Boost for a 3+ leg SGP on either NBA on TNT game (Grizzlies vs Heat or Warriors vs. Lakers) taking place on April 3rd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.