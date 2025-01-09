3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 1/9/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers

Scottie Barnes is averaging 34.7 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) per game. His PRA prop is currently set at 31.5, a mark he has hurdled past in 66.7% of games this season. These -108 odds imply just a 51.9% probability.

Barnes and the Toronto Raptors will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, who play at the sixth-fastest pace in the NBA. Notably, Barnes is netting 36.1 PRA against top-12 pace teams. He exceeded 31.5 PRA in seven out of eight games (87.5%) in this split.

Scottie Barnes - Pts + Reb + Ast

Now, the Cavs do rank eighth on defense and are favored by a massive 15.5 points tonight. But they fought a super tough battle against the Oklahoma City Thunder last night and could look a bit more worn down than usual tonight. Plus, Barnes has exceeded 31.5 PRA in 60.0% of his games against top-10 defenses and 63.2% of games against top-20 defenses.

Barnes tallied 32 PRA against Cleveland in late November despite shooting 35.7% from the floor in that one.

Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns

Tyus Jones is shooting threes at a 42.3% clip -- good for the ninth-best three-point percentage in the league among players who have attempted at least 175 threes.

He's drained at least two three-pointers in 61.8% of games, up from the 50.0% implied probability on these even money odds. On top of all that, he'll draw an awesome matchup against the Atlanta Hawks tonight.

Atlanta plays at the second-fastest pace in the NBA. Jones is netting 2.1 three-point makes (3PM) and has drained at least two triples in five out of seven games (71.4%) against top-10 pace teams.

2+ Made Threes Tyus Jones

The Hawks also come in with the 11th-worst defensive rating and -- by far -- the worst three-point defense in the league. They surrender a league-high in 3PM (15.5), 3PA (40.5), and 3P% (38.4%).

Jones has played 14 games against the bottom 15 three-point defenses. In this split, he is averaging 2.6 3PM and nailed at least two trios in 78.6% of games (11 out of 14 contests). I'm more than happy to back him in this spot at +100 odds.

Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic (calf) and Kyrie Irving (back) remain sidelined for the Dallas Mavericks while Daniel Gafford is questionable with an ankle injury.

That's awesome news for Dereck Lively's counting stats so long as he stays out of foul trouble.

In games sans Luka where Lively has played more than 20 minutes, he is averaging 19.8 combined points and rebounds (PR) and exceeded 17.5 PR in six out of eight games (75.0%). His stock will only rise if Gafford is ruled out, as Dallas' backup center plays 20.1 minutes and nets 17.7 PR per game.

The Mavs will take on the Portland Trail Blazers, who rank 26th on defense and 15th in pace. Portland is coughing up the sixth-most points and 12th-most rebounds to centers per minute. Perhaps even more important, the Blazers draw the fourth-fewest fouls in the NBA when playing on the road. Lively gets called for the second-most fouls per minute (tied) among players who have logged at least 700 minutes this season, so this soft matchup could do wonders for him.

Dereck Lively - Pts + Reb

I'll call out Lively's double-double prop, which is currently sitting at +280. He's notched a double-double in 5 out of 10 games wherein he played at least 28 minutes. With Luka, Kyrie, and potentially Gafford all sitting and a friendly matchup against a Portland team that doesn't draw many fouls waiting, our NBA projections forecast Lively to play 27.8 minutes tonight.

