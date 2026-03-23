3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 3/23/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Player Props for Today

San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat

A matchup against Victor Wembanyama could push Bam Adebayo out to the perimeter more often, and that leads me to this bet.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Bam Adebayo -156 View more odds in Sportsbook

It's not as if Bam needs a lot of encouragement to shoot threes. He's upped his three-point volume a ton this season as he's taking 5.3 triples per night. His previous career-high mark was 2.8 three-point attempts per game.

Bam is making only 32.6% of his three-point tries, but the volume is what I find most appealing. He's actually upped it to 7.8 three-point attempts per game across his past 12 games, although that is skewed by his 22-attempt night during his 83-point game.

When the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat met up earlier this season, the matchup with Wemby resulted in Bam taking a whopping 13 threes (making four). That was his season-high before the 22-attempt outing. Bam should get some looks from deep today, and I like him to drill at least two of them.

Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks

The Memphis Grizzlies have been getting mauled by bigs lately, and Onyeka Okongwu can take advantage.

Onyeka Okongwu - Rebounds Onyeka Okongwu Over Mar 23 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Across the past 15 games, Memphis has given up the most boards per night to centers (17.0) as well as the second-most points per game to the position (27.3). They just don't have the horses inside with Jaren Jackson Jr. gone and Zach Edey injured.

I considered writing up Okongwu double-double at +200 odds, but I prefer to back him to go over 8.5 rebounds at these odds.

For the campaign, Okongwu is averaging 7.8 boards per night. However, not only should this matchup help him, there's a chance Jalen Johnson -- who averages 10.4 rebounds per game -- sits today due to a shoulder injury. While Johnson sitting would likely help Okongwu's rebounding output, I like this bet regardless of Johnson's status.

Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks

I wrote this up last week, and Cooper Flagg came up short of a triple-double.

But he keeps getting close, and these odds don't reflect that.

To Record A Triple Double To Record A Triple Double Cooper Flagg +2000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Last time out, Flagg was two assists away from a triple-double. Add that to the list of close triple-double calls of late. So far in March, he has a 21-7-8 game and a 27-6-10 outing in addition to Saturday's 18-10-8 game. For this month, he's averaging 18.2 points, 7.2 boards and 6.6 assists per night.

Tonight's date with the Golden State Warriors is a potential shootout as it boasts a high total (231.5) and close spread (2.5). The Warriors are really struggling, losing eight of their previous nine games, and this is the final game of a six-game road swing -- so they may not have much left in the tank right now.

Putting up some big statlines and in a soft matchup, Flagg can go off tonight, and I think he's got a better chance to notch a triple-double than these odds indicate.

It's time to dance! New customers can get up to $300 back in Bonus Bets every day for 10 days. Use your Bet Reset token to get started. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.