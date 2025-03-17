3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 3/17/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Pacers at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on an eight-game winning streak and have won 13 straight games with Julius Randle in the lineup.

Minnesota's big man had to play only 20 minutes during Sunday afternoon's blowout victory over Utah and should be fresh for tonight's contest against the Indiana Pacers.

With Indiana operating at the eighth-fastest pace in the NBA, Randle is a good bet to go over 25.5 combined points and rebounds (PR).

Randle is averaging 27.9 PR and has exceeded 25.5 PR in 11 out of 14 games against the top-12 pace teams. Further, he's eclipsed 25.5 PR in eight out of nine games against the top-five pace clubs.

This pace-up spot should aid Randle's counting stats. So, too, should Indiana's defense, which gives up the third-most points and fourth-most rebounds per game to power forwards. Here's a look at Randle's PR output against teams that rank in the top three of points allowed to his position: 28, 30, 30, 32, and 38 PR. H

e's yet to see the Pacers this season but mustered 28 points and 12 rebounds against them a season ago. Look for him to win this matchup.

Grizzlies at Kings

Domantas Sabonis is not listed on the Sacramento Kings' injury report for Monday, which affords us some confidence in backing his combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) prop at a buy-low number.

On the season, Sabonis is averaging 39.8 PRA per game. Taking out one game he left early due to injury, he's exceeded 35.5 PRA at a massive 78.9% rate this season -- up from the 52.8% implied probability on these -112 odds.

The opposing Memphis Grizzlies run at the fastest pace in the league, leaving the Kings with a 119.5 implied team total. Here's a look at Sabonis' PRA output against top-five pace teams: 33, 35, 36, 43, 45, 48, 50, and 51 PRA.

To add, Memphis gives up the third-most points, fourth-most rebounds, and the third-most assists per game to centers.

Sabonis logged 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists -- good for 35 PRA -- in 30 minutes on Friday. The Kings were down by as many as 22 points in that one, so it made sense for Sabonis to sit out down the stretch. Since he's not even listed on the injury report and figures to benefit from a game that has a close spread (2.5) and high total (237.5), I like his chances to come out on top of 35.5 PRA.

Raptors at Suns

The Phoenix Suns got embarrassed on national television yesterday. What's new?

Morale couldn't be lower in Arizona, but the Suns figure to eventually swipe a play-in spot now that the Dallas Mavericks are at risk of forfeiting games. So, while Phoenix may not appear to be trying, there is still something to play for. Devin Booker was not happy with his performance on Sunday. I expect him to take that out on the Toronto Raptors tonight.

Booker is averaging 25.7 points per game. He's a different player when handed weak competition, and the Raptors certainly fall under that category. Toronto comes in with a -4.5 net rating (seventh-worst) and is in tank mode.

Since November 27th, Booker has played 24 games against teams that own a negative net rating. In this split, he averaged a massive 29.3 points and scored at least 25 points at a 75.0% rate.

He also scored 30-plus points at a 54.2% clip in that 24-game sample, and Booker to Score 30+ Points is sitting at +230 odds right now.

The Raptors rank 12th in pace and surrender the third-most points, 3PA, and 3PM to opposing guards. Booker lit Toronto up for 31 points last month and could find similar success in a game where he figures to be more motivated than normal.

