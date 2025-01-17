3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 1/17/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls

I'm a sucker for betting on Coby White when the matchup is right and see no reason to deny him in tonight's meeting against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets come in with a 17th-ranked defense. On the season, White is averaging 23.2 combined points and assists (PA), but he's netting an increased 24.4 PA against the bottom 15 defenses. He's surpassed 22.5 PA in 10 out of 14 games (71.4%) in this split.

Charlotte has been playing at the ninth-fastest pace across their last 12 games. White has outdone 22.5 PA in 73.3% of games (11 out of 15 contests) against top-10 pace clubs.

Coby White - Pts + Ast Charlotte Hornets Jan 18 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Here's a look at White's PA output against teams that fare in the top half of pace and the bottom half of defensive rating: 22, 21, 24, 23, 32, 24, 28, 23, 29, 23, and 34 PA.

Evidently, these -115 odds (53.5% implied probability) are short-selling White's potential to a fairly astonishing degree. The spread (4.5) is close, the total is high (235.5), and White will get to play this one on his home court. Our NBA projections expect him to log 24.0 PA in this one.

Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Here's another guy who is seemingly undervalued in the player combo market for Friday.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 30.1 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) and has cleared 28.5 PRA at a 57.9% rate, up from the 53.5% implied probability on these -115 odds.

A closer look at his matchup should have our sights set on the over.

Bam and the Miami Heat will host the Denver Nuggets. Denver operates at the fifth-fastest pace in the league, putting the Heat -- who run at the fourth-slowest pace -- in a major pace-up spot.

Adebayo has shined in these contests. He's amassing 33.9 PRA and clearing 28.5 PRA at a whooping 80.0% rate (12 out of 15 contests) against top 10 pace teams.

Bam Adebayo - Pts + Reb + Ast Denver Nuggets Jan 18 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

To add, the Nuggets are letting up the 11th-most points, 12th-most rebounds, and the 7th-most assists per game to opposing centers. Bam tallied 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists -- good for 33 PRA -- when he met up with Denver earlier this season. Add in the close spread (1.0) and decent total (226.0), and Bam seems well-suited to stuff the stat sheet tonight.

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics

Something's gotta give with Derrick White.

He's gone an intolerable 8-for-36 (22.2% FG%) from the field and 3-for-29 (10.3% 3P%) from downtown across his last four games.

A home game against an injury-riddled Orlando Magic team could get him back on track and the market is practically begging us to side with him. White has scored at least 15 points at a 65.8% rate, way up from the 40.0% implied probability on these +150 odds.

To Score 15+ Points To Score 15+ Points Derrick White +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

White's role is steady as can be. His recent shooting struggles are uncharacteristic, but he'll always have the green light to shoot threes so long as Joe Mazzulla is in charge.

Orlando touts the league's second-best defensive rating. Notably, White has scored 15 points in 77.8% of games against the top 10 defenses. The Magic also rank dead-last in pace. White, meanwhile, has scored 15 points in 81.8% of contests versus top-10 pace teams.

Our NBA projections forecast D-White to score 15.2 points tonight. I'm more than happy to buy the dip.

