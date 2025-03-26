3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 3/26/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Los Angeles Clippers at New York Knicks

Since the NBA All-Star break, the New York Knicks have given up an average of 111.4 points per game, and they've surrendered 111-plus points in 11 of their last 17 contests during that span. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers have scored 111-plus points in 9 of their last 11 games, which partly coincides with Kawhi Leonard seeing an increase in minutes.

Over the course of the season, the Knicks have ceded 115-plus points on the second leg of 8 of their 11 back-to-backs, allowing an average of 122.3 points per game in that sample. New York is also ranked 23rd in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.8%) and 28th in three-point percentage allowed (37.3%).

As for the Clippers, they are a decently efficient offensive team, sitting at 15th in effective field-goal percentage (54.8%) and 13th in three-point percentage (36.4%). Ranking second in steal rate (9.6%) helps them generate extra possessions. Even with James Harden carrying a questionable tag for Wednesday's contest, Los Angeles has enough firepower to put up 111-plus points against a New York team that is playing on a back-to-back.

Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets

There is uncertainty surrounding the status of Nikola Jokic for the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, and Damian Lillard has been ruled out indefinitely, which has caused the total to be lower than expected in a matchup featuring the Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks. Still, I'm willing to take a chance on the over at this number due to both teams ranking 13th or higher in pace.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is also questionable with a foot injury, but if he is active, he'll face a Denver team that is 22nd in adjusted defensive rating (115.4) and 25th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.2%). On top of that, the Nuggets are 24th in three-point percentage allowed (36.5%), and they are permitting the 6th-most points per game (117.2) in home contests.

As a result of their points allowed when playing at home, Denver is a league-best 23-12 to the over when playing at Ball Arena. Despite Jokic likely being sidelined, the Nuggets still have enough scoring production with Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. for me to place confidence in them to help the over hit.

Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns

With both the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers playing 72 games up to this point, there are five games separating them for the No. 1 seed as Cleveland sits atop the Eastern Conference standings. Taking that into account, the Celtics still have some motivation down the stretch, and the Phoenix Suns have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season.

The Suns haven't protected their homecourt well, registering a dismal 14-21-1 record against the spread (ATS) when playing at Footprint Center. Even amid injuries and different starters sitting out various games, the Celtics have won 11 of their last 12 contests, with 10 of those victories being decided by six-plus points.

While Phoenix has their sights on trying to secure a spot in the postseason as the 10 seed, they don't match up well with Boston, residing at 26th in adjusted defensive rating (116.5), 20th in three-point rate allowed (42.8%), and 16th in three-point percentage allowed (36.1%). The Celtics have defeated the 15th seed, 12th seed, and 9th seed in the Western Conference over their last three games, winning by an average of 17.7 points in those contests.

