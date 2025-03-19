3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 3/19/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Houston Rockets at Orlando Magic

The Houston Rockets are warming up once again, winning seven consecutive contests while going 5-2 against the spread (ATS) during the span. Amen Thompson (ankle) will be absent, but he's missed the last five games -- easing some of those worries.

With that said, the Orlando Magic are still without key defender Jalen Suggs, who has a 105.0 defensive rating. That's far from ideal against a Houston team that has two of its three top scorers in the backcourt: Jalen Green (21.4 PPG) and Fred VanVleet (14.1 PPG). That's been apart of the Rockets' recent success, for Green is logging 27.5 PPG while shooting 44.2% from the field over his last four -- which is still a step up from his 42.5% mark on the season.

Additionally, Houston mostly leans on attacking the rim by logging the 10th-most points in the paint per game while sporting the 10th-highest shot distribution around the rim (per Dunks & Threes). Meanwhile, this is a crack in the Orlando defense, giving up the 12th-highest shot distribution around the rim.

The possession battle should also favor the Rockets as they lead basketball in offensive rebounding rate while the Magic have the 14th-lowest mark in the category. It's not all roses, though, as Houston gives up the 14th-fewest points in the paint per game, and the Magic have their highest shot distribution around the rim (14th-highest).

While both defenses are in the top four of defensive rating, neither unit has a great matchup tonight. This is firmly putting me on the over for the tiny 209.5 total. Considering the Magic are 3-7 over the previous 10, I have little worry about a Rocket cover, as well.

Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers

That magical Portland Trail Blazers run has wrapped up as they are 2-5 over the previous seven. Yet, Portland is only a 4.5-point underdog against the 43-26 Memphis Grizzlies tonight. Plus, Memphis is 2-8 ATS over the last 10. This could be a close one, but scoring shouldn't be an issue for the Grizz.

Part of this spread is likely leaning on the injury of Ja Morant (hamstring), but it hasn't been the best season for their star guard. When he's off the court, Memphis' effective field goal percentage (eFG%) improves from 54.0% to 55.9% and its two-point percentage rises from 54.8% to 56.4%. With improved efficiency, this is a defense that the Grizzlies can tear up considering they boast the league's sixth-best offensive rating.

When looking at Portland's defense, it allows the fourth-lowest three-point shot distribution compared to the sixth-highest mark around the rim. This goes right into Memphis' offense improving its efficiency on two-pointers when Ja is out. Plus, the Grizzlies' offense already carries its highest shot distribution around the rim (18th-highest) and posts the 2nd-most points in the paint per game.

With a league-high 122.7 PPG, Memphis should coast to over its 120.5 total.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.