3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 2/4/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Heat at Bulls

The Miami Heat are winning the easy ones this season.

They've gone 12-4 against teams that hold a -1.9 net rating or worse and won these games by an average of 11.9 points. Thus, I like them to cover a close 3.0-point spread against the Chicago Bulls, who struggle with a -3.4 net rating and just lost Zach LaVine in a trade with the Sacramento Kings.

LaVine (24.0 points) was the only player on the Bulls averaging at least 20.0 points per game. He led all starters in net rating and posted efficient shooting splits (51.1% FG%, 44.6% 3P%). With the trade, the Bulls now own their 2025 draft pick, putting them in a spot to go official tank mode.

Even with LaVine, the Bulls were known to be lifeless at home. Chicago has posted a 9-16 record and a -3.6 net rating at the United Center this season.

Spread Betting Miami Heat Feb 5 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Heat have won six of their last seven games against teams that have losing records. Past Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, they've found a gem in Kel'el Ware, who currently has the shortest Rookie of the Year odds (+150). They're beating most bad teams by at least three points these days, and the Bulls' home struggles and recent loss of their leading scoring leader pushes me even further in Miami's direction.

Knicks at Raptors

The New York Knicks won a barnburner against the Houston Rockets last night thanks to a 46-point fourth quarter and 42 points from Jalen Brunson. Each of their top four players logged at least 37 minutes with OG Anunoby (knee) out and they'll now travel up north to take on the Toronto Raptors.

If this were any other team in the league, I'd have concerns about how they could fare on this road back-to-back. But the Knicks' top guys are accustomed to playing heavy doses and should manage to capitalize on this soft matchup against Toronto.

The Raptors come in with a -5.0 net rating in comparison to the Knicks' +6.5 net rating. Toronto's home net rating (-2.9) is better and New York's road rating (+4.4) is worse, but that split still gives the Knicks above a seven-point edge.

RJ Barrett (concussion) has just been ruled out for this contest. He leads the team in points per game (21.6) and would have had a chance to thrive in this revenge matchup. Notably, the Raptors have gone 2-6 sans Barrett this season. Those six games were lost by 4, 7, 9, 11, 30, and 54 points and the only wins were against the Brooklyn Nets and an undermanned Philadelphia 76ers team. I think the Knicks stay hot tonight.

Rockets at Nets

The Rockets have scored over 110.5 points at a 61.2% rate -- up from the 52.4% implied probability on these -110 odds.

With that, we can look into targeting their team total in tonight's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Houston's offense has been ferocious as of late, amassing 117.5 points per their last 15 and going over 110.5 points at a 73.3% clip in that stretch. They've been even better on the road, netting 122.0 points in their last 10 away contests. That's in part thanks to burgeoning sophomore star Amen Thompson, who has contributed 18.4 points per game in 2025 after netting just 11.9 points to start the season.

Away Team Total Points Houston Rockets Feb 5 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Nets come in with the fourth-worst defense in the league. Houston has played 14 games against the bottom 12 defenses. In this split, they averaged 121.1 points and scored over 110.5 points at a 78.6% rate.

Brooklyn does play at the slowest pace in the NBA and just last week we saw the Rockets muster only 98 points against this club. However, Houston turned in one of their worst shooting performances of the season (40.0% FG%, 30.8% 3P%, 66.7% FT%) and were without Alperen Sengun (19.1 points) in that one. Had the Rockets shot at their season-long average, they would have scored roughly 109 points sans Sengun. Add Sengun back into the mix and give them another go at the team that lets up the third-best FG% and second-best 3P% in the league, and I think the Rockets will have no problem clearing this number tonight.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.