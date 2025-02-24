3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Monday 2/24/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Los Angeles Clippers at Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are rolling -- winning 6 straight games and 8 of their last 10. This has been in dominating fashion, too, as Detroit has won games by an average margin of +16.8 points over the previous six.

A blistering hot streak on offense -- 128.3 points per game (PPG) -- is fueling the winning stretch. However, the Los Angeles Clippers have an exceptional defense with the third-best defensive rating. Will the Pistons find a way to stay hot?

Los Angeles' first challenge will be slowing Detroit's paint attack. The Pistons average the seventh-most points in the paint per game and have the ninth-highest shot distribution around the rim, per Dunks & Threes. Detroit is even shooting 41.6% from three during the winning streak, which is far above its season-long average of 36.3% (12th-highest).

While the Clippers allow the 3rd-fewest points in the paint per game, they give up the 15th-most three-point attempts per game. Shot distributions show the same results, with L.A. surrendering the 12th-lowest shot distribution around the rim compared to the 4th-highest from three-point land.

Considering their recent hot streak from deep, the Pistons still have an opportunity to keep up lofty numbers tonight. Plus, the Clippers are dealing with injury concerns as Norman Powell (knee) was out Sunday while Kawhi Leonard (foot) is currently listed as day-to-day. Detroit also gives up the 6th-lowest shot distribution around the rim, and this is where Los Angeles mostly scores its points as LA owns the 10th-highest shot distribution around the rim.

With the Pistons healthy, carrying a home advantage, and enjoying a hot streak, give me the underdogs. DRatings' game projections have Detroit winning 112.4-111.0.

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

The bottom of the Eastern Conference has struggled as only 6 of 15 teams are currently about .500. Therefore, some underwhelming teams are tracking to compete for playoff spots. That includes the 26-29 Miami Heat and 26-31 Atlanta Hawks. With the two meeting tonight, the Hawks have a chance to cut in Miami's lead for the No. 8 spot in conference standings. According to FanDuel's odds to make the NBA playoffs, the Heat are -325 while the Hawks are +176.

This is another enticing home underdog pick. Miami is 3-7 over its last 10 while Atlanta is 4-6. Starting with the Heat's offense, they have the 8th-highest three-point shot distribution while averaging the 11th-most three-point makes and 10th-most three-point shots per contest.

The Hawks have the first box checked as their defense excels on the perimeter by holding opponents to the 5th-fewest three-point makes per contest and 13th-lowest shot distribution from three.

While Miami allows the fourth-lowest shot distribution around the rim compared to the Hawks touting the fourth-highest mark on offense, Atlanta still has the ability to get three-point looks. The Hawks log the 13th-most three-point attempts per game while the Heat allow the 9th-highest three-point shot distribution.

Extra possessions should also be in the picture for Atlanta as the Hawks boasts 13th-highest offensive rebounding percentage. For comparison, Miami has the fifth-lowest offensive rebounding rate. We already have some favorable shot distributions, and winning the possession battle should push the Hawks over the hump.

Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento Kings

As if the Charlotte Hornets' second-worst defensive rating wasn't already an issue, Brandon Miller (21.0 PPG), Mark Williams (15.1 PPG), and Tre Mann (14.1 PPG) will all be out against the Sacramento Kings. Over the last 10 games, the Hornets are logging a measly 101.7 PPG, which puts me on the under for their 111.5-point team total.

The Kings have the 9th-worst defensive rating, and Sacramento playing at the 13th-quickest pace also points to more scoring. Charlotte loves to shoot the three with the 10th-highest shot distribution paired with the 5th-most attempts per game. Sacramento gives up the ninth-most three-point shots and second-most three-pointers made per contest.

However, we have reason to expect the Hornets' three-point attack to struggle. First off, Miller is second on the team with 10.9 three-point shots per game. Grant Williams (knee) is also out, and he attempts 4.6 three-point tries per game while shooting a solid 36.5% from deep. Mann is another notable loss with his 40.0% three-point percentage.

This shooting attack will be led by LaMelo Ball (33.6%) and Miles Bridges (31.9%), and both have concerning three-point efficiency. For a team that already shoots 34.3% from three (third-lowest), this is only going to get worse with the ongoing injuries. Over the past five games, the Hornets boast a dreadful 29.1% three-point percentage.

Sacramento may gladly let Charlotte launch it from three. With the Hornets' efficiency hitting rock bottom, look for the under to hit.

