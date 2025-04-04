3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Friday 4/4/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets

There are approximately two watchable games in the NBA tonight thanks to the longest injury report I've ever seen, but the two exceptions should be classic.

First, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets duel as, ostensibly, the West's two best. OKC has the NBA's best net rating over every team's respective last 15 games (+16.0 NRTG), and the Rockets are second (+13.2).

There's really no relevant injury news between them. In fact, Dillon Brooks' suspension might help, per a +4.2 NRTG when he's on the floor compared to the team's +6.7 NRTG when he's sitting.

With H-Town at home, I'm taking the points. The Thunder's 67.1% rate of covering the spread have the public enthralled at every opportunity, but these teams are pretty darn close on paper.

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors

My mistake might be trusting an NBA coach's words, but Steve Kerr says the Golden State Warriors' veterans are playing on Friday. How can you explain this line if that is the case?

Even at a rest disadvantage, Golden State's current starting lineup is 13-0 straight up (SU) together. They're 18-2 overall in games Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler have played together.

Don't overestimate Nikola Jokic's massive stat lines in the larger, mediocre picture of the Denver Nuggets on paper, too. Denver has a -1.3 NRTG to Golden State's +6.9 in both teams' last 15 games. Injuries have played a part in that, but Jamal Murray (hamstring) isn't a sure thing for tonight.

A tight game last night didn't help, but Denver's still traveling here as the worst team if the Dubs are indeed going for it tonight.

A "best bet" in this one might be the over, though.

The duality of Jokic and the Nuggets produces a 118.2 offensive rating (ORTG) and 99.7 pace (13th in the NBA) over their last 15 games but couples it with a 119.1 DRTG (eighth-worst in the NBA). They've hit the over in an astonishing 59.7% of their games when you consider the attention the former MVP must draw to the total.

Golden State has averaged 119.8 points per game against top-10 pace teams since the deadline. They just have only played nine of them in that stretch.

There's minimal doubt the Dubs should score, and Jokic's own matchup to answer here is phenomenal. While 6'7" Draymond Green appears to be tonight's most likely starting center, Kerr might dust off Kevon Looney in this situation -- especially given the back-to-back.

As the spread suggests, a back-and-forth affair between these efficient scoring units seems imminent.

