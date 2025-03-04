3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Warriors at Knicks

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

Warriors at Knicks Betting Picks

Since acquiring Jimmy Butler ahead of the trade deadline, the Warriors have been an entirely different team. In the 10 games before Butler made his debut for Golden State, the Warriors went 4-6, and their chances of earning a top-six seed in the West continued to dwindle.

However, Golden State has posted an 8-2 record since Butler arrived, covering the spread in each of those wins. Meanwhile, the Knicks have gone 3-7 against the spread (ATS) over their last 10 contests despite earning a 7-3 overall record during that span.

New York could struggle to contain Golden State's outside shooters in Tuesday's meeting, ranking 30th in three-point percentage allowed (37.5%) while the Warriors are 3rd in offensive three-point rate (46.4%). Considering how well Golden State has performed recently, I'm not against the idea of taking them to win outright, as well.

Even though Butler is another All-Star player that needs the basketball, his acquisition has led to Draymond Green putting up notable numbers across the board. Over his 10 games with Butler on the Warriors, Green is averaging 11.3 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 6.5 APG.

After having just 14 games where he tallied double-digit points in his first 35 starts, Green has achieved 10-plus points in 7 of his last 10 outings. When it comes to accumulating points, rebounds, and assists, Green has notched 23-plus PRAs in each of his last eight contests.

While backing Green to score the basketball can be a risky endeavor, he's accrued 23-plus PRAs in 19 of the 21 games he's logged double-digit points this season. Despite FanDuel Research's projections having Green forecasted for only 9.6 points, it has the veteran forward combining for 23.1 PRAs in a playoff-like environment against the Knicks.

Josh Hart is certainly capable of scoring in a variety of ways, but he isn't typically known for his scoring prowess on the Knicks. For a guard that is listed at 6-foot-4 and playing alongside ball-dominant players like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, it's impressive to see Hart record career-highs in RPG (9.6) and APG (5.7) this season.

On the other hand, Hart is logging 14.6 PPG, and the do-it-all guard has posted fewer than 15 points in 32 of his 57 starts this season, which comes out to a 56.1% implied probability or -128 odds. With the Warriors sitting at 7th in adjusted defensive rating (111.4) and 12th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (53.8%), Hart may not be as effective in the scoring column on Tuesday.

Hart also tends to generate some of his points from offensive rebounds, but his second-chance opportunities could be limited versus a Golden State team that is ninth in offensive rebound rate allowed (24.1%). Ahead of Tuesday's showdown at Madison Square Garden, our projections have Hart racking up only 12.1 points, falling short of his points prop line by a decent margin.

