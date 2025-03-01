3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Warriors at 76ers

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Golden State Warriors face the Philadelphia 76ers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Note: All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Warriors at 76ers Betting Picks

Total Points Under Mar 2 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Home Team Total Points Under Mar 2 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

If we're looking to Saturday primetime contests for a display of the league's immense offense talent, I think we mostly swung and missed tonight.

Obviously, Stephen Curry can light it up in any game, but his new running mate, Jimmy Butler, is questionable with an ankle issue. I'd lean toward him suiting up on national television, but the opposite would dent the Dubs' 122.2 offensive rating (ORTG) in eight games with Butler.

That doesn't mean an over, though. Golden State has an elite 106.4 defensive rating (DRTG) in this time, and their pace (99.8) would rank 17th over the whole season. Philadelphia's 97.5 pace (27th in the NBA) is also glacial.

The Sixers also present full health in the frontcourt tonight. Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele should both mix in, and they've got a significantly improved 114.9 DRTG in games where Drummond plays and an aching Joel Embiid (out with a knee injury) doesn't.

Philadelphia's only hope to not get embarrassed here is a low-scoring, gritty affair. They've cracked 105 points just once in their last six games. I think they'll do just that, but I can't ultimately trust their offense enough to fire on the spread.

Draymond Green - Rebounds Golden State Warriors Mar 2 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Golden State's entire rebounding enterprise is by committee at the moment.

An exceptionally small lineup has asked a lot of Draymond Green, and he's delivered. In his last four games, Green is averaging 7.0 rebounds per contest, and he has topped this mark in three of them.

Green will either be the only player above 6'7" on the floor, or he'll slide to the power forward spot with one of the Dubs' bigs. Philadelphia allows the seventh-most boards per game to opposing power forwards (10.8), so either spot should work.

FanDuel Research's NBA projections expect 7.0 median rebounds from Green tonight, meaning we'd have forecasted this line closer to -123.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

