3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Timberwolves vs. Thunder in Game 2

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Timberwolves at Thunder Game 2 Betting Picks

The Minnesota Timberwolves attempted 30 more three-pointers than the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 and still lost by 26 points. It was a disastrous night for the Wolves, who shot 34.9% from the field and 29.4% from three. They were outscored by 21 points off turnovers and managed a grand total of zero fast-break points.

Julius Randle was the one high note for the Wolves. He tallied 28 points and 8 rebounds on 9-for-13 shooting. Heading into Game 2, I'd normally look to support one of the many Minnesota players who are due, but in this instance, I see more value in doubling down on Randle in the NBA player props market.

Randle is averaging 35.9 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) this postseason and has cleared 31.5 PRA in 8 out of 11 playoff games, missing by the hook once. He's recorded a minimum of 37 PRA across his last five games.

These superb numbers didn't completely come out of nowhere. After returning from an injury at the start of March, Randle exceeded 31.5 PRA in half of the remaining regular season games where he played at least 28 minutes.

Randle's shooting numbers are bound to come down to earth, but what he might lose in points he could make up for in rebounds and assists. Randle tallied 10 potential assists in Game 1 but poor shooting by Minnesota left him with only one actual assist. Moreover, OKC drilled 50.0% of their shots (and 52.4% of threes) in Game 1 and figures to leave a few more defensive rebounds for Randle and company tonight.

Our NBA projections forecast Randle to notch 35.9 PRA in this one.

Chet Holmgren put up a quiet 15 points and 7 rebounds through 26 minutes in Game 1. He could be asked to do a little more tonight, and we're getting his combined points and rebounds (PR) prop at a good number.

Holmgren is averaging 25.2 PR this postseason. He's exceeded 23.5 PR in 7 out of 12 playoff games and has gone for at least 21 PR in all but one contest.

Including the regular season and postseason, Holmgren has tallied over 23.5 PR in 68.9% of games (20 out of 29) where he played at least 28 minutes. That hit rate is a far cry from these +100 odds, which imply only a 50.0% probability.

The Wolves figure to keep this one competitive after an ugly Game 1, which should leave Holmgren on the court for more minutes than he got in Game 1.

Luguentz Dort picked up his fourth foul a few minutes into the third quarter in Game 1 and ended up being limited to one made three in 28 minutes.

His odds to drain three threes tonight come at a major value.

Dort owns a 44.6% three-point percentage at home and is due for positive regression after going just 2 for 8 from behind the arc across his last two home games.

Including the playoffs, Dort has cashed in at least three triples in 56.9% of home games -- way up from the 28.6% implied probability on these +250 odds.

Dating back to March 10th, Dort has left Paycom Center with a trio of threes in 9 out of 13 contests, making it pretty hard to ignore these +250 odds.

