3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Spurs at Celtics

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the San Antonio Spurs face the Boston Celtics?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Spurs at Celtics Betting Picks

The Celtics (38-16) and Spurs (23-28) will meet up for a nationally televised game on Wednesday.

Victor Wembanyama and the newly acquired De'Aaron Fox have lended San Antonio some street cred, but everything on paper suggests we should back Boston at -8.5.

The Celtics come in with a +9.1 net rating (third-best in the NBA) while the Spurs have a -1.5 net rating (18th). San Antonio's rating falls to -3.3 on the road. They've played three road games against Eastern Conference teams that show a winning record. In this split, they went 0-3 and lost by 3, 16, and 21 points.

Boston shoots a league-leading 48.2 threes per game, which is five threes more than the next-highest team. Can San Antonio's defense -- one that surrenders the 12th-most 3PA and 3PM -- silence the C's?

History shows it won't be easy. The Celtics have gone 16-5 against the bottom 12 three-point defenses. They tout a stellar +165 point differential in this split and won 12 of those 16 games by at least nine points. When the advantage comes from three-point territory, it's easy to balloon a lead.

Spread Betting Boston Celtics Feb 13 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Spurs haven't been a valiant group on the road and that could be especially true in what will be their sixth straight road game. The schedule has had them traveling up and down the East Coast since the start of February. And for what it's worth, Joe Mazzulla's Celtics like to go into the All-Star break with a bang. Under him, they've won their final game before the break by 18 and 50 points.

Jrue Holiday will miss his fourth straight game with a shoulder injury. Historically, Holiday's absence has meant great things for Jaylen Brown in the scoring column.

This season, Brown has played nine games sans Holiday. Here's a look at his scoring output in this sample: 12, 23, 25, 25, 27, 28, 29, 31, and 44 points.

Brown is averaging 27.1 points and has exceeded 22.5 points at an 85.7% rate in his last 14 Holiday-less games dating back to last season.

Jaylen Brown - Points San Antonio Spurs Feb 13 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

His usage sits at 27.5% when Holiday is on the court and spikes to a team-high 30.7% when Jrue is on the bench.

We should expect to see Sam Hauser share the court with Brown tonight. Opponents know what is in Hauser's bag and stuff the perimeter as a result. That could be why Jaylen sees a 32.2% usage rate and nets 23.9 points per 36 minutes alongside Hauser. When Jayson Tatum is drawing the blitz and Hauser sees some attention outside, that opens up plenty of space for Brown to do his thing inside.

The Spurs rank 20th on defense and have been running at the fifth-fastest pace across their last 15 games, creating an overall ideal scoring environment for Boston. It doesn't hurt that Brown gets to play this one at TD Garden. At home, he's averaging 24.8 points and has scored over 22.5 points at a 66.7% rate.

Chris Paul is averaging 8.1 assists and has eclipsed 6.5 assists in 76.5% of his games -- way up from the 41.7% implied probability on these +140 odds.

We can thank De'Aaron Fox for this line. The market has -- rightfully so -- adjusted Paul's props since Fox joined the team, but a closer look implies that there maybe shouldn't be so much movement after all.

In four games alongside Fox, CP3 has dished out 5, 7, 7, and 9 assists. He's played 29.3 minutes per game and a minimum of 27 minutes in this span, which is actually higher than his season-long average (29.1).

Chris Paul - Alt Assists Chris Paul Over 6.5 Feb 13 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On Monday, Paul led the team with 12.0 potential assists. While he converted those dimes to the stat sheet at a much higher rate (75.0%) than normal (56.6%), it's still a great sign to see him in those spots.

The Celtics hand away the ninth-most assists to guards per game, as well as the sixth-most at home. Our NBA projections expect CP3 to dish out 7.4 assists in primetime.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any NBA game(s) taking place February 12th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

