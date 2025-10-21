3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Rockets vs. Thunder

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Houston Rockets face the Oklahoma City Thunder?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Rockets at Thunder Betting Picks

The 2025 NBA season tips off with a must-watch matchup between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. Kevin Durant will make his Rockets debut against his former team, and said former team will be raising their first banner right in his face.

Oklahoma City is favored by seven points, and the over/under is set at 227.5. Instead of picking either side, I'll back the Thunder to score over 117.5 points.

OKC averaged 120.5 points per game last season as well as 122.8 points per game at home. Notably, they exceeded 117.5 points in 65.9% of home games.

The Thunder will be missing a key member of their lineup tonight: Jalen Williams is out after undergoing wrist surgery this offseason. However, the Thunder averaged 124.1 points without Williams last season. The team went over tonight's mark in 9 of 13 games in the split.

What gives? Well, the Thunder shot more threes and operated at a faster pace sans J-Dub. The offense should be just fine without him tonight.

Plus, they're facing a Houston team that recently lost Fred VanVleet to a torn ACL and added Durant this offseason. I'm not convinced the Rockets' defense will be particularly organized tonight.

Chet Holmgren to exceed 23.5 combined points and rebounds (PR) is my favorite bet for this game.

A hip injury sidelined Holmgren for nearly three months of the 2024-25 season. Before going down, however, he averaged 27.4 PR and exceeded 23.5 PR in seven of nine games. Across 20 regular-season games where Holmgren logged more than 26 minutes, he averaged 28.1 PR and eclipsed 23.5 PR at a 75.0% rate.

I don't think the market is fully accounting for how Holmgren's hip injury limited his minutes at times last year, and he's primed to log 26-plus minutes in tonight's season opener if the affair stays competitive.

Take Williams out of the fold, and Holmgren's outlook is that much better. He posted 19, 24, 26, 28, and 38 PR across five games without Williams last season.

I want to parlay OKC's moneyline with Luguentz Dort two-plus made threes at -104 odds.

Last season, Dort averaged 2.9 made threes on a 44.6% three-point percentage at home. He drained at least two threes in 78.4% of home games (29 out of 37 contests). Dort has a super strong track record at Paycom Center and should log ideal minutes with all of J-Dub, Isaiah Joe, and Kenrich Williams listed out for tonight.

You could grab Dort 3+ Made Threes at +140, but this two-leg parlay allows us to ask less of Dort while still getting nice odds with OKC's moneyline attached.

