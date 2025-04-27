3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Pacers vs. Bucks in Game 4 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Indiana Pacers face the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA player prop projections to try to find value.

Pacers at Bucks Game 4 Betting Picks

1st Quarter Spread 1st Quarter Spread Milwaukee Bucks -1.5 -113

NBA playoff series ride waves of momentum. I'm going to bet the Bucks' tide lasts through at least the first quarter of Sunday's contest.

Milwaukee overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to steal Game 3 and provide real drama in this series as neither team has lost home court advantage. They erupted for 39 points in the third quarter, and sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr. provided an unrealistic contribution of 37 points.

The truth is that the Bucks were well overdue for something like that. They shot just 34.3% on 17.5 wide-opens shots per game in Indianapolis, or this series might have already swung in their favor. Milwaukee has dominated the glass with an absurd 22.7% rate of offensive boards thus far.

As a Los Angeles Clippers fan, I can't push myself to expect Doc Rivers and the Bucks to close out a five-point margin late. I think they'll get off to a solid start in this one, though.

Damian Lillard - Made Threes Indiana Pacers Apr 28 1:30am UTC

It's sort of amazing the Bucks have a chance to tie this series leaving their home building on Sunday.

Not only did Damian Lillard miss Game 1, but he's been extremely rusty in the two games he's played. Lillard's shooting a cool 6-for-25 (24.0%) from the field and 3-for-18 (16.7%) from downtown in this series. Bricks on bricks.

However, we know Dame Dolla has better in the tank. Lillard is roughly on pace with his season average for attempts (9.0) but is well behind on those converted (3.4). The Pacers' three-point defensive improvements during the regular season have also taken a turn for the worse, allowing the fourth-most attempts of postseason clubs (37.7).

FanDuel Research's NBA player prop projections expect 3.1 triples for Lillard on Sunday. I'd have expected to see this line closer to -150.

Pascal Siakam - Pts + Ast Pascal Siakam Under Apr 28 1:30am UTC

In terms of just points, Pascal Siakam has poured in at least 24 in every game of the series. He's yet to have a clunker.

This line is a little fishy, no?

It's because the power forward just hasn't been able to maintain this level efficiency for long stretches often this season. At a 60.0 FG% in the series, Siakam shot 51.9% from the floor this season and posted 11 different games under 40.0% from the field.

He's also converted a larger-than-expected 12 potential assists into 7 actual assists, opening the door for an outlier game in this column.

Our projections' outlook for him is 19.0 points and 3.7 assists in 34.0 minutes, which is an amount of court time he's yet to top in the series. This line is unnerving, but Siakam's season-long production indicates that he is overvalued in scoring markets at present.

