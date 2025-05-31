3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Knicks vs. Pacers in Game 6

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the New York Knicks face the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Knicks at Pacers Game 6 Betting Picks

The Pacers were unable to close out the series in five, losing 111-94 Thursday night. With a change of scenery, will Indiana close the series as 3.5-point favorites?

Perhaps the most notable result of Game 5 was the Knicks dominating the paint battle with 60 points to the Pacers' 34. It's no secret New York has loved to lean on attacking the rim with the fourth-highest shot distribution around the rim during the regular season, per Dunks & Threes.

In the regular season, Indiana allowed the fifth-most points in the paint per game and fifth-highest shot distribution around the rim. The Pacers are still surrendering the sixth-most points in the paint per game (47.7) among 16 playoff teams, and this mark is the highest among active teams. That's not a major drop-off compared to allowing 51.1 in the regular season.

With that said, Indiana holding the Knicks to only 42.7 points in the paint per contest from Game 2 to Game 4 may have been a mirage. When New York has reached at least 45 points in the paint in this series, it is averaging 118.0 points per game (PPG) in regulation.

Capped by DRatings projecting 110.3 points for the Knicks, give me over 108.5 points for their team total.

A successful paint attack from New York should mean another solid performance from Karl-Anthony Towns. He's performed well regardless of team paint points, logging 25.4 PPG while shooting 51.8% in this series.

With 2.2 made threes per game paired with a 42.3% three-point percentage, Towns remains a threat from deep. However, he still takes 57.5% of his shots within 10 feet of the rim.

Indiana's big man Myles Turner has seen his 114.2 regular-season defensive rating jump to 115.8 in the playoffs. Turner has the highest defensive rating in the Pacers' starting lineup by a decent margin as Aaron Nesmith carries the second-highest mark at 113.2.

Towns is even getting more looks at the free throw line in this series, taking 7.4 shots per game compared to his regular-season average of 5.7. This also feels sustainable as Indiana had the eighth-most personal fouls per play from the regular season. I don't see Towns' success coming to an end in Game 6.

OG Anunoby has improved his inconsistent scoring from the Eastern Conference Semifinals by providing double-digit points in all showings of this series. However, he's really turned it up a notch on the defensive end with 2.4 steals per game compared to 1.2 against the Boston Celtics.

While we should expect Indiana's 20 turnovers from Game 5 to fall (13.1 in the regular season), Anunoby has still racked up steals even when the Pacers' turnovers have been down.

For example, he nabbed three steals in Game 1 and 4 -- in which Indiana totaled only 7 and 11 turnovers. Anunoby has totaled at least two steals in four of five games in the Eastern Conference Finals. I'll happily take plus odds for 2+ steals in Game 6.

