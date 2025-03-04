3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Clippers at Suns

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Clippers face the Phoenix Suns?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Clippers at Suns Betting Picks

The Phoenix Suns will host an undermanned Los Angeles Clippers team for the second leg of tonight's NBA on TNT doubleheader.

Phoenix's moneyline is being offered at +130 odds and might just be my favorite bet on Tuesday's entire nine-game slate.

The Suns are a different team at home (17-13) than on the road (11-20). Phoenix touts a +0.6 net rating in their city while the Clippers struggle with a -2.3 net rating and a 13-18 record on the road. That alone would suggest value in Phoenix's moneyline, and the injury report helps get us to the finish line.

Norman Powell (hamstring) and Derrick Jones Jr. (groin) have been ruled out for tonight's game. Bradley Beal is the only notable member on the Suns' injury report, and he's just questionable due to injury management.

The Clippers have gone 5-9 without Powell this season. Worse, they've gone a treacherous 2-8 sans Powell in games against teams that have a -3.9 net rating or better. Los Angeles' point differential in that 10-game sample stands at a harsh -75. It helps to have Kawhi Leonard back -- and playing solid basketball at that -- but the Clips still went 1-3 with Norm out and Kawhi in, and that lone win was against a tanking Chicago Bulls team. Powell leads the team in points (23.8), three-point percentage (42.4%), and net rating (+7.1).

The Suns have -- somewhat surprisingly -- gone 3-0 against the Clippers this season. It's hard to beat the same team four times, but I'm willing to go there given the drastic home vs. away slants on both sides and LAC's injuries.

If we're looking for the Suns to win, backing Kevin Durant is the next logical step.

Durant is averaging 32.7 combined points and rebounds (PR). He's exceeded 30.5 PR in 66.7% of games -- up from the 50.9% implied probability on these -104 odds.

The Clippers own the third-best defensive unit in the NBA. That shouldn't be a problem for KD. Here's a look at Durant's PR output against the top 5 defenses in the league: 23, 28, 32, 34, 35, 36, 37, 39, and 42 PR.

Further, Durant has produced at least 30 PR in 19 out of 25 home games this season. He's been hot as of late, too, going for at least 33 PR in three of his last four. I like his outlook for tonight.

Kawhi Leonard has been in top form from downtown.

He's made at least three three-pointers in four straight games. He's been shooting trips at a stellar 44.8% clip across his last 11. Further, he's nailed at least three threes in 60.0% of games where he played at least 28 minutes. These +122 odds imply only a 45.1% probability.

Phoenix has a poor three-point defense, letting up the eighth-most 3PA and the sixth-most 3PM per game. Powell and Jones Jr. combine for 10.5 3PA per game, so the Clippers might seek further three-point volume from the red-hot Leonard tonight.

Kawhi has played 38 and 40 minutes in his last two games and has had one day of rest since his most recent contest. I think he'll be ready to fire in this one.

