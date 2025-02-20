3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Celtics at 76ers

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Boston Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Celtics at 76ers Betting Picks

Tonight's first leg of an NBA on TNT doubleheader offers us a matchup between the Celtics (39-16) and the 76ers (20-34). The road team is favored by 7.0 points, a spread I like them to cover.

Boston comes out of the All-Star break with a +9.2 net rating (third-best), which spikes to a league-best +9.7 on the road. They own the best road record (22-6) by a pretty wide margin. Further, the C's have gone 11-2 on the road when playing a team with a losing record, and they've won those games by an average of 16 points.

Philadelphia struggles with a -3.8 net rating (ninth-worst), but tonight serves as a rare day in which Joel Embiid will play -- at least as of this writing.

However -- even with Embiid -- the Sixers have gone a mediocre 8-9 and own a sour -2.2 net rating.

The Celtics do not have any injuries to report, making them a good bet to cover this spread. Frankly, we just don't see Boston lose to bad teams on the road unless injuries or a harsh schedule are at play. Neither of those things will be a factor tonight coming out of the All-Star break.

Plus, Boston's insane three-point volume (48.3 3PA) allows them to balloon a lead with ease, and the Sixers give up the seventh-best three-point shooting clip in the Association.

As a rule of thumb, I take no hesitancy in betting on Derrick White's combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) prop when it is set at or below 22.5.

White is averaging 24.6 PRA and has eclipsed 22.5 PRA in 73.1% of games (38 out of 52 contests) -- up from the 53.1% implied probability on these -113 odds.

The Sixers play at the fourth-slowest pace in the NBA, which is more good news for White's counting stats. White has played 16 games against the bottom-10 pace teams. In this split, he has cleared 22.5 PRA at a whopping 87.5% rate (14 out of 16 contests).

White notched 27 and 28 PRA in two games against Philly this season. To add, he's shooting threes at a stellar 39.2% clip on the road.

It's pretty easy to like him in this spot.

I'm doubling down on the Celtics' starting guards in the PRA market because, like White, Jrue Holiday is undervalued tonight.

On the season, Holiday is averaging 19.1 PRA and has surpassed 16.5 PRA in 61.4% of games -- up from the 50.5% implied probability on these -102 odds.

He's seen the same pace-down trends as White, with Jrue netting 22.0 PRA and clearing 16.5 PRA in 9 out of 10 games against the bottom-8 pace teams.

Holiday went for 19 PRA against his former team earlier this month. In fact, he's posted upwards of 19 PRA in seven straight games against Philadelphia. The shot volume isn't always there, but Jrue is attempting north of five three-pointers each night and is always a candidate to rack up rebounds and assists.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

