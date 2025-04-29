3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/29/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Props

Given the market's (justifiable) love for the Los Angeles Dodgers, it's not often we get to buy into their dominance. We do get that here via Sandy Alcantara's under.

The strikeouts still haven't been there for Alcantara through five stats. His strikeout rate is 17.0%, down from 19.8% in 2023, and his swinging-strike rate is down almost two percentage points, as well. That's while making four of five starts at home.

Now, Alcantara goes on the road and faces an active roster with not only a 122 wRC+ against righties since the start of last year but also a better-than-average 21.7% strikeout rate. It pushes his projection all the way down to 3.95 for me, implying plentiful value on the under.

Betting an under against the Dodgers is the exact same as betting one against the Chicago White Sox, right?

For Freddy Peralta, the under is more about his form than the matchup, which is obviously a huge plus. And the "form" comment refers specifically to strikeouts as his pure baseball abilities have been off the charts of late, as evidenced by his 2.43 ERA through 5 starts.

The strikeouts just haven't been there quite as much. He has been leaning more on his curveball his past 14 starts, and even though that curve is a strikeout pitch, his strikeout rate in this span is 24.9%. He has gone under 6.5 strikeouts in 9 of those 14, including 4 of 5 this year.

A big part of that is pitch efficiency as Peralta has averaged 4.28 pitches per plate appearance in this time, preventing him from going deep in games. The White Sox don't see a ton of pitches, so maybe he'll flip that tonight. As things stand, I have Peralta projected at 6.19 strikeouts, putting me on the under.

Although this is Kyle Gibson's first start of the season, he's stretched out enough for me to like his over against the New York Yankees.

Gibson made three starts at Triple-A Norfolk before the promotion. He maxed out at 78 pitches in his final start, enough to get him through five innings. I'm comfortable projecting him at 90 tonight.

Gibson's strikeout rate has been between 19.5% and 20.9% each of the past four seasons, remarkable consistency for someone entering his age-37 season. Although the Yankees are a force, they do strike out at a slightly above average clip. Thus, I've got Gibson projected for more than five strikeouts in his re-debut with the Baltimore Orioles.

