3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Monday 4/7/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Props

With how much the Boston Red Sox love to strike out against lefties, this is a mighty enticing number. I think Easton Lucas can get there.

Since the start of last year, the Red Sox's active roster has a 25.9% strikeout rate against lefties. It's a lefty-heavy lineup, so I don't think it's absurd to expect them to continue to be above average there.

As for Lucas, he's not some high-strikeout guy. He was at 26.2% across the minors last year, but a lot of that came while pitching in relief. That's not his situation now as he transitions into the rotation.

Still, he did have a 14.9% swinging-strike rate in his first start of the season. Although it resulted in just three strikeouts, it showed Lucas can definitely get some whiffs.

Given the volatility around projecting Lucas as a starter in the big leagues, it's go big or go home for me. His baseline prop over 3.5 strikeouts is -140. That's far more certainty than I'd want, pushing me to instead go with the alt market if I want to buy into the Red Sox's high-strikeout ways.

I'd rather not over-index on "overs for relievers turning into starters," but Hayden Wesneski is also in a good enough matchup where I think we can have optimism.

Wesneski is facing the Seattle Mariners, whose active roster has a 26.7% strikeout rate against righties since the start of last year. It's just 22.0% in a small sample this year, but I do think it's too early to declare them a reformed team.

Wesneski's Houston Astros debut was a good one from a strikeout perspective. He had 6 strikeouts in 5 innings on a 13.6% swinging-strike rate. He also threw 88 pitches, so I'm not overly concerned about length.

Wesneski has a 22.6% strikeout rate as a starter since the beginning of last year. Putting that up against this Mariners lineup gives him a strikeout projection above six for me, high enough to show value in the over as things stand.

There are a couple of factors working against Zach Eflin today, pushing me toward his under.

First -- unlike Lucas and Wesneski -- his opponent doesn't strike out. The Arizona Diamondbacks are at 18.6% on their active roster against righties, the third lowest mark in the league.

Second, he's just not really a big strikeout guy. He's at 15.6% through two starts this year and was at 19.6% for the full season last year. It has gone up a bit with reduced sinker usage his past 9 starts, but even in that span, he's at 20.4%.

Even with that slightly rosier mark as Eflin's baseline projection, I still have him down for 3.92 strikeouts tonight. Pitchers in that range for me have gone under 4.5 strikeouts at a 62.4% rate, implying the under is a quality bet here.

