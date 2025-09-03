3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 9/3/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Ramon Laureano boasts excellent advanced metrics, gets a plus matchup tonight versus his former team, and has hit fourth or fifth over his last five starts. He's slated to hit in the middle of the order again, so we should happily take these odds for him to knock one in.

Among players with at least 400 plate appearances in 2025, Laureano ranks 10th in wRC+ (147) and 18th in ISO (.245), showing what a stellar year he's had at the plate. Those marks are backed by sitting in the 89th percentile in xwOBA (.375) and 92nd percentile in xSLG (.535).

He'll have the platoon advantage against Cade Povich, a left-hander who has badly struggled with hard contact. Povich comes in with ghastly marks in xERA (5.74), barrel rate (12.6%), and hard-hit rate (49.2%), all of which fall in the fifth percentile or worse.

Laureano hasn't missed a beat since getting moved by the Baltimore Orioles to the San Diego Padres, and this looks like good value for him to take advantage of a pitcher with vulnerable numbers.

While it's a lefty-lefty matchup for Kyle Schwarber, he's mashed against both lefties and righties alike this season, and Jose Quintana isn't the type of southpaw to scare us off. These are solid odds to back the league leader in RBIs (119) to add to his tally.

Quintana is one of those pitchers who's outperformed his ERA estimators for years, but when you start creeping up to a 5.05 SIERA and 5.21 xERA like he is this season, we're really getting into dicey territory. While Quintana is naturally a bit tougher on lefties, a 21.5% K rate in the split is hardly the stuff of nightmares. Quintana got a taste of regression in his last start, too, getting shelled for six runs by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Schwarber's Statcast numbers are absurd across the board. He's in the 99th percentile in xwOBA (.422), xSLG (.618), and barrel rate (20.7%), and he's in the 100th percentile in hard-hit rate (60.2%). Only Cal Raleigh has more dingers (51) than Schwarber's 49 this season.

Whether it's knocking in leadoff man Trea Turner or depositing yet another ball over the fence, Schwarber has a good shot of cashing in as he's done all year.

Michael Busch will likely be in the leadoff spot for the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, and he ought to be able to net two or more total bases.

Atlanta Braves right-hander Bryce Elder is getting the start, and while he ought to see some positive regression for his 5.85 ERA, Elder's 4.49 SIERA and 4.98 xERA aren't exactly amazing marks, either. His underlying metrics have been particularly meh versus left-handed batters with a 4.65 xFIP, 17.9% strikeout rate, and 11.6% walk rate in the split.

Elder's high walk rate is a negative when we're gunning for hits, but Busch is closer to average in walk rate (8.8%), which decreases the likelihood of a free pass. Busch is more than capable of getting two total bases in one swing, too, as he's posted a 15.5% barrel rate (93rd percentile) and .559 xSLG (96th percentile).

Busch's bat cooled off a bit last month, but he's hit well across the past two weeks -- .375 wOBA and .227 ISO in that time -- and he should be able to keep it going tonight.

