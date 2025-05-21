3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 5/21/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Bo Bichette -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Following a mixed start to the season, Bo Bichette has really gotten going this month for the Toronto Blue Jays, and he's got a plus matchup to keep it up against Randy Vasquez.

While Vasquez has a 3.49 ERA across nine starts for the San Diego Padres, he continues to be a major regression candidate. Outside of holding batters to a 33.1% hard-hit rate, the righty doesn't have much else going for him, showing a 5.58 xERA, 6.04 SIERA, 11.7% strikeout rate, and 13.3% walk rate. Vasquez posted a 4.87 ERA across 20 starts in 2024, and we should soon see him move in that direction.

Bichette looks like the right man for this market due to his quality Statcast metrics and the fact he's less likely to draw a walk (6.0% BB rate) versus a wild Vasquez. The combination of a 49.1% hard-hit rate and 17.2% strikeout rate has helped Bichette to a .310 xBA (96th percentile), and in the month of May, he's produced a 149 wRC+.

A multi-hit game or extra-base hit should be well within reach for Bichette against a vulnerable pitcher.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Kyle Schwarber -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Philadelphia Phillies have an implied team total hovering around seven runs at Coors Field, so we should feel pretty confident that their lead RBI man, Kyle Schwarber, can knock someone in tonight.

Schwarber enters the day with 37 RBIs, which places him inside the league's top 10. He's been posting some insane numbers this season, which includes shooting up to the 99th percentile in xwOBA (.444), xSLG (.647), and hard-hit rate (59.2%).

Colorado Rockies southpaw Carson Palmquist will be making his second MLB start, and his debut didn't go swimmingly against the Arizona Diamondbacks last week. In that start, Palmquist allowed five earned runs in four innings while recording zero strikeouts. It's also telling that he's posted a 5.05 xFIP across seven Triple-A this year, and all projection systems on FanGraphs peg him for an ERA above 5.00.

Although this is a lefty-lefty spot for Schwarber, he's proven he can handle same-handed matchups without missing a beat, owning a 130 wRC+ in the split since joining the Phillies in 2022. This year, he actually has better numbers versus lefties compared to righties in several metrics and has slugged 9 of his 17 home runs against them.

Further, Schwarber could take advantage of Colorado's relievers once Palmquist leaves the game. The Rockies' bullpen owns the worst strikeout rate (18.1%), fourth-worst walk rate (10.4%), and third-worst xFIP (4.48) among active rosters.

In all, between the suspect pitching and hitter-friendly venue, Schwarber ought to add to his RBI count. He's hit a home run in each of the last two games in this series, too, so he appears locked in at the plate.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Tyler Soderstrom +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Athletics might not have an implied team total as high as the Phillies' mark, but they should be plenty busy at the plate, too, as their implied total is a smidge under six runs. Temperatures in the 80s, 5-10 mph winds blowing out, and a date with Los Angeles Angels right-hander Jack Kochanowicz set the stage for Tyler Soderstrom to add to his team-high 30 RBIs.

Kochanowicz has lackluster overall numbers across nine starts, but things really nosedive against left-handed batters. In that split, he's posted a 5.31 xFIP, 13.4% strikeout rate, and 12.6% walk rate, and he's allowed 6 of his 7 dingers against lefties, as well.

Soderstrom typically bats third, putting him a prime spot to come up with runnings on base, and his credentials include a .379 xwOBA (85th percentile), .538 xSLG (88th percentile), 15.6% barrel rate (88th percentile), and 53.9% hard-hit rate (92nd percentile).

While the RBIs haven't been flowing quite as often amidst the A's seven-game losing stresk, this is an ideal matchup for Soderstrom and this lineup to put up some crooked numbers and get back in the win column.

