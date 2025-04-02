3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/2/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Jackson Merrill and the San Diego Padres agreed to a nine-year, $135 million contract extension this morning. Can the 21-year-old celebrate his deal by picking up a few bases tonight?

Following a superb rookie campaign, Merrill has come out hot this season, going 8-for-20 at the plate and recording at least two bases in three of six games.

A season ago, the lefty churned out a .311 BA, .547 SLG, and 146 wRC+ versus right-handed pitchers. He also smashed this handedness with a .235 ISO and a 43.4% fly-ball rate. That leaves him in a good spot to get to Ben Lively of the Cleveland Guardians tonight.

Lively coughed up three runs through five frames in his season debut. Last year, he let up a 43.5% fly-ball rate and 1.61 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters.

I like this matchup for Merrill, and it doesn't hurt that he walked at a low 4.9% rate last season.

By now you might know that Rafael Devers has had an appallingly bad start to 2025.

He's gone 0-for-19 at the plate, striking out an eye-popping 15 times. I imagine his unwanted move to designated hitter has disturbed his in-game rhythm -- something the Boston Red Sox made sure to overlook.

He's not a guy you want to bet on right now, but his RBI prop (+170) and home run prop (+500) come at intriguing odds in an intriguing matchup. Thus, I'm willing to eat the potential frustration for the sake of value.

Devers will see Zach Eflin of the Baltimore Orioles tonight -- a familiar face. Last season, Eflin surrendered a 42.3% fly-ball rate and 1.20 home runs per nine innings to lefties. Devers, meanwhile, smashed righties to the tune of a .308 ISO, .601 SLG, and a 40.8% fly-ball rate.

Batter vs. pitcher stats aren't predictive. Normally, I do not focus on them. However, Devers could really use a matchup that he's historically thrived in and it could give him some confidence leading into this one. Thus, I'll note that Devers has gone 6-for-16, including three doubles and two home runs, versus Eflin in his career.

I'll shout out Devers To Hit A Home Run (+500), too.

Ketel Marte is in for one of the best matchups on Wednesday's slate, so let's look for him to notch two bases.

Carlos Rodon will take the bump opposite Arizona. A season ago, we saw the lefty cough up a .330 wOBA, .454 SLG, 51.2% fly-ball rate, and 1.77 home runs per nine innings to right-handed hitters. Though he was more or less dominant in his 2025 debut, he did give up a jack to the right-handed Vinny Capra.

Marte is off the heels of a 2024 campaign where he was nearly the best in the biz against lefties. He mashed this handedness with a .342 BA, .679 SLG, and .337 ISO. He also maintained a low walk (7.5%) and strikeout rate (15.1%) versus southpaws.

Hitting at the top of the order, Marte should see two-to-three plate appearances opposite Rodon. I like his chances to win at least one of those at bats.

