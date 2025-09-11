3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 9/11/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

The New York Yankees have been rolled by the Detroit Tigers in back-to-back games. They're in a great spot to bounce back against the Tigers' pitching combination of Tyler Holton and Sawyer Gipson-Long, which puts me on Ben Rice to drive in a run.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Ben Rice +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

Rice is projected to hit fourth behind Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger. That makes him an appealing RBI target on a lot of nights. Tonight, the Yankees are listed at +100 to go over 4.5 runs, so I like the chances for Rice to come up with runners in scoring position.

Rice is having an excellent season, producing a .407 expected wOBA and 41.9% hard-hit rate. He can take advantage of whatever RBI chances he gets.

The Kansas City Royals are slumping offensively, and that makes Gavin Williams an enticing target in this market.

Gavin Williams Outs Recorded Over 17.5 Sep 11 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Over the past 14 days, KC is next to last in wOBA (.270). They also have the lowest K rate in that span (17.6%). The combination of those two things should help Williams get deep into the game as it may allow him to record several quick outs.

Williams sports a 23.0% K rate and 11.5% swinging-strike rate, so he's got good stuff. But his walk rate has ballooned to 12.0% in 2025. In spite of the issues with free passes, he's completed seven frames in each of his last two starts, and he's capable of finishing six innings today.

Plus, Williams has pretty staggering home/road splits. At home, he's been outstanding, giving up a .283 wOBA with a 3.50 xFIP -- compared to a .321 wOBA and 4.98 xFIP on the road.

Edmundo Sosa has really strong numbers against southpaws, and I'm into his long RBI odds.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Edmundo Sosa +180 View more odds in Sportsbook

Versus lefties this season, Sosa owns a .370 wOBA. He's expected to hit sixth on Thursday -- behind some of the Philadelphia Phillies' best bats.

David Peterson is getting the ball for the opposing New York Mets. Peterson has been tagged for 12 earned runs across his past two outings and has a 6.69 ERA since the start of August (36.1 innings). He also allows a much higher hard-hit rate to righties (37.8%) than lefties (26.7%).

