3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 5/15/25

Best MLB Player Props Today

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI George Springer +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

George Springer continues to hit well in a bounce-back campaign, and as the Toronto Blue Jays' everyday cleanup hitter, he's in a prime spot to get RBI opportunities on a nightly basis.

After looking like a player in decline over the last couple of seasons, Springer seems to have turned back the clock in 2025, as his Statcast metrics resemble something closer to his peak Houston Astros days. This year, he's in the 90th percentile or better in xwOBA (.396), average exit velocity (93 mph), and hard-hit rate (52.3%). Most notably, his 18.2% barrel rate is way up in the 97th percentile.

While it remains to be seen whether Springer can keep this up, he looks like someone to have our eye on until he proves otherwise. That's especially the case when he has a plus matchup as he does today versus Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Zack Littell.

Littel had a solid season in the Rays' rotation in 2024, but he hasn't been able to duplicate that success this year. Through eight starts, he's put up an underwhelming 4.79 xERA and 16.0% K rate while giving up 1.91 HR/9 off a 44.2% fly-ball rate. Although he's gotten better results of late, he's still pretty consistently allowing a heavy dose of barrels and hard hits in his outings.

Particularly with Littel struggling to keep the ball in the park, this is an appealing price to back Springer to get an RBI. The Blue Jays have a 4.75 implied team total, too, which is one of the day's highest marks.

Jacob deGrom Outs Recorded Under 17.5 May 16 12:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is no knock on Jacob deGrom, who's still performing like an ace at age 36. It's just that the Texas Rangers have understandably been careful with his workload, leading him to fall below six innings in all but two of his eight starts.

While deGrom's pitch counts have generally moved upward as we've gotten deeper into the season, he still typically comes way short of 100 pitches. He set a season high with 96 pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in mid-April, but since that time, he's logged 83, 65, 89, and 90 pitches despite allowing two earned runs or fewer in all four of those outings. Even with deGrom racking up a season-best 10 Ks against the Detroit Tigers last week, he didn't come out for the sixth inning.

The Astros aren't the offensive juggernauts of years past, but they aren't pushovers, either, as their active roster has a 106 wRC+ and 21.6% strikeout rate versus right-handed pitching.

Unless the Rangers decide to fully unleash deGrom at some point, he'll continue seeing lower pitch counts and will have a tough time going much past five innings in his starts. Therefore, barring a truly efficient game tonight, deGrom is more likely to fall under 17.5 outs.

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Mookie Betts +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

Batting out of the two-hole can limit RBI chances, but that isn't the case when you're hitting behind Shohei Ohtani. Mookie Betts is 2nd on the Dodgers in RBIs (27) and is tied for 24th overall in that category this season.

Los Angeles is expected to be quite busy at the plate tonight against Athletics righty Osvaldo Bido, flashing a hefty 5.90 implied team total. Bido has mediocre-to-poor numbers pretty much across the board, owning a 4.74 xERA, 5.60 xFIP, 14.5% strikeout rate, and 8.6% walk rate. He's also given up 1.94 HR/9 off a 51.1% fly-ball rate.

Bido has actually put up especially worrisome marks in same-handed matchups, too, as the right-hander has posted a 6.24 xFIP and 8.8% K rate in the split.

Betts isn't showing the same power we're used to, but he remains nearly impossible to strike out due to his 9.4% K rate (98th percentile) and 17.6% whiff rate (88th percentile). He shouldn't have any problem making contact against a low-strikeout pitcher like Bido.

Mookie has recorded at least one RBI in four of his last five games, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him earn another on Thursday.

