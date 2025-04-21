3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 4/21/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Best MLB Player Props Today

The Cincinnati Reds' Austin Hays is hitting cleanup, and he's finding ways to cross home plate. In the Reds' absurd 24-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Easter Sunday, Hays scored 4 times -- taking his run total to 12 over six games.

Cincinnati tweaked its batting order on Sunday, led by Spencer Steer sliding into the sixth spot while playing first base. Steer's .133 batting average is still extremely concerning, but positive regression should eventually come considering his .240 career average. The lineup change paid off for Steer as he totaled two hits in six at-bats.

Additionally, Gavin Lux hits fifth and has been scorching with a team-best .319 batting average. He's totaled at least two hits in four of the last five, racking up four RBIs during the span.

Hays also has a good shot of getting on base with his .429 batting average and .391 xBA. He's recorded at least one hit in all six appearances, including four multi-hit games.

Our MLB DFS projections have Hays totaling 0.7 runs -- which holds a 50.3% implied probability for at least one run (or -101 odds). That's solid value compared to the current +110 line, which carries a 47.6% implied probability.

After logging 16 starts a season ago, Keider Montero was recently called up to give the Detroit Tigers' starters some much-needed rest. As a rookie in 2024, Montero posted a 4.76 ERA, 4.49 SIERA, and 4.33 xFIP. Deep starts were a rarity as Montero pitched into the sixth inning in only 6 of 16 starts.

With that said, he has a tough challenge ahead against the San Diego Padres, who sport the fourth-highest wOBA thus far. Montero's most-used pitches are a four-seam fastball and slider. The Padres boast the sixth-most runs above average against fastballs and the fourth-most when seeing sliders.

Montero's first outing of the season wasn't encouraging, either, as he currently holds a 9.00 ERA through five innings of work.

Our projections have Detroit's starting pitcher totaling 4.7 innings.

The Milwaukee Brewers' Jackson Chourio continues to look the part as the club's former top prospect. However, there's room for improvement against right-handed hurlers as he's batting only .220 in the split. In comparison, Chourio is batting a blistering .324 when facing southpaws.

This won't be a worry tonight as tonight's opponent -- the San Francisco Giants -- is putting a lefty on the mound in Robbie Ray.

Following various injuries for Ray in recent seasons, we haven't seen much out of him since 2023. He started in only one game in 2023 and seven in 2024. Through four outings this season, Ray touts a 4.19 ERA, 5.08 SIERA, and 5.27 xFIP.

Ray is a rusty pitcher still looking to return to his past Cy Young success. Chourio has faced a left-handed starter only once over his last five games, and it led to two hits and three bases.

Our projections have Chourio in line for 2.3 total bases, which has a 66.9% implied probability for at least two bases (or -202 odds). Getting plus odds for this line is my favorite pick on Monday.

