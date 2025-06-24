3 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Tuesday 6/24/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Guardians

We don't exactly have a pitchers' duel between Eric Lauer and Logan Allen, but the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians haven't been potent in the first inning, making these plus odds for a NRFI intriguing. Toronto is 23rd in YRFI rate (26.0%) and 26th in first-inning runs per game (0.38) while Cleveland is 29th in both categories (22.4% and 0.33).

Allen is arguably the weak link in all of this, but the southpaw has given up just one earned run across 13 first innings this year. Despite otherwise underwhelming metrics, he's suppressing loud contact with a 32.5% hard-hit rate (89th percentile). It certainly doesn't hurt that the Blue Jays have produced a mere .135 ISO in the first inning this season, too.

Lauer has split time as a starter and long reliever for Toronto, and it's hard to argue with the results, as he's put up a 3.15 xERA and 26.1% strikeout rate over 35 1/3 innings. He's logged a NRFI in three of his four starts and should be able to take advantage of this plus matchup.

This game doesn't even have a particularly elevated total (9.0), further pointing to these odds looking like a good value.

New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds

High temperatures, Great American Ball Park, the New York Yankees, and a pitcher making his MLB debut might not look like the ingredients for a NRFI, but the Cincinnati Reds' Chase Burns is no ordinary rookie.

The 22-year-old right-hander is considered one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, and he's looked the part in Triple-A, boasting a 1.97 xFIP, 36.8% strikeout rate, and 5.4% walk rate over 13 starts. While the Yankees are obviously a rather imposing first test for Burns, their unfamiliarity with his stuff should give him the upper hand in the opening innings, leaving the door open for a scoreless first inning.

Meanwhile, left-hander Carlos Rodon is an ideal candidate to silence the Reds' bats. Cincinnati's active roster ranks last in wRC+ (68) versus LHP, which includes Elly De La Cruz being notably worse against that handedness over his young career. Rodon has been quite effective the first time through the order with a 2.78 xFIP, 32.6% K rate, and 6.9% BB rate, and that's translated to allowed earned runs in only 1 of 16 starts.

While the hitter-friendly environment could ultimately lead to a high-scoring game, Burns and Rodon should combine for a pair of zeroes to open this contest.

Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants

Much like yesterday, a heat wave is bumping up totals throughout the slate, so for our final entry, let's head out west and back a NRFI in a game that has a lower over/under (8.0). Not only does Oracle Park have MLB's second-lowest park factor, per Baseball Savant, but temperatures will be in the 50s.

Further, both the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants are in the bottom third for YRFI rate at 25.0% and 26.9%, respectively.

Giants right-hander Justin Verlander is no longer an ace, but he elevates his strikeout rate to 23.2% the first time through the order and has given up first-inning runs in only 2 of 11 starts. While home runs have been an issue for him, that shouldn't concern us against a Miami team that's tied for the fourth-fewest first-inning dingers (eight) this year.

Miami's Cal Quantrill is enduring a tough campaign, yet he's allowed first-inning runs in 3 of his 14 outings. Although the addition of Rafael Devers to San Francisco's lineup adds some risk, Quantrill is showing sizable reverse splits and actually carries a solid 4.06 xFIP and 23.6% strikeout rate versus lefties.

Neither pitcher has an overpowering arsenal, but this hitting environment should keep the ball in the park and assist them toward achieving a NRFI tonight.

