3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Thursday 5/22/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Brenton Doyle's +600 dinger odds catch my eye for this afternoon's Coors game (3:10 p.m. ET).

The Philadelphia Phillies are starting Ranger Suarez, a lefty. Doyle has been superb versus southpaws this season, racking up a .415 wOBA and 42.9% hard-hit rate in the split. He's also mashed at Coors overall, recording a 45.2% hard-hit rate at home. Plus, he's in good form, amassing a .429 wOBA across the first three games of this series.

While Suarez is a quality pitcher, Coors is Coors, and I like Doyle at these long odds in his preferred split.

Matt Olson checks a lot of boxes tonight.

He's on the road against Trevor Williams, a very hittable right-handed hurler. For the season, Williams is sporting a 4.17 SIERA and 18.4% strikeout rate. He's had no answers for lefties, giving up a .433 wOBA and 1.93 homers per nine innings in the split.

Olson has been getting good results as he boasts a .355 wOBA and 10 jacks. But he's actually been hitting the ball even better than those numbers say, with Olson's expected wOBA way up at .390. He ranks in the 98th percentile in average exit velocity (94.7 MPH) and is in the 96th percentile in barrel rate (18.6%).

He's got three home runs over his last four games, and this is a good spot for him to keep rolling.

Things aren't going well for Lance McCullers in his return from injury, and that has me looking into Seattle Mariners home run props. Randy Arozarena is where I land.

Through his first eight innings and three starts, McCullers owns an 8.74 expected ERA, 13.3% K rate and 41.4% hard-hit rate. Yikes.

Arozarena is off to a really nice start, slugging his way to a .352 expected wOBA and 40.0% hard-hit rate through his first 200 plate appearances. He's been better in righty-righty matchups, generating a .350 wOBA in the split.

Facing a struggling McCullers and then a Houston Astros bullpen that is surrendering the highest fly-ball rate (46.1%), Arozarena can go yard.

