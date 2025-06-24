3 Best MLB Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 6/24/25

When you're betting a moneyline, run line, or total in Major League Baseball, you've got to weight a healthy number of factors -- from the starting pitcher to the bullpen and even defense.

After considering those factors, which bets stand out across today's action?

We're going to run through that below, discussing my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. For additional insights, you can also check out our daily MLB player prop projections.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Betting Picks

Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Guardians

Eric Lauer is taking the ball today for the Toronto Blue Jays, and the righty-heavy Jays' offense gets to face southpaw Logan Allen. Those two things give me confidence in Toronto to get the win.

At first glance, it might feel weird to have faith in Lauer, who has spent a chunk of this year in Triple-A and who recorded an ugly 5.31 SIERA back in 2023. But he may have figured something out. In 35 1/3 MLB innings this season, Lauer owns a 26.1% strikeout rate and 3.57 SIERA. He fanned eight over five frames last time out in a difficult matchup versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.

I'm still hesitant to buy into Lauer long-term, but I think he can keep it going against a Cleveland Guardians offense that is 28th in wOBA versus LHP (.273).

In addition to that, the Jays' offense should have success against Allen. Toronto is eighth in wOBA against lefties (.329), and Allen has a meh 4.94 SIERA and 17.1% K rate while permitting a 42.5% fly-ball rate.

It all adds up to the Jays checking a few boxes, making them an appealing bet while they're listed as just a small favorite over the Guards.

New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds

Backing the under in a Great American Ball Park game that involves the New York Yankees? Let's do it.

Total Runs Under Jun 24 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I'm pretty intrigued by both starting pitchers -- Carlos Rodon and Chase Burns.

Rodon is having an excellent campaign, recording a 3.25 SIERA and 30.0% K rate. The Cincinnati Reds are just 20th in wOBA versus left-handers (.290), and although the warm weather and stadium are a boost to offense, it's not like Rodon's home games are in a pitcher-friendly park.

As for Burns, he's making his debut, and it's obviously a difficult matchup. But he's one of the game's elite pitching prospects and has put up silly numbers at Triple-A, including a 36.8% K rate, 5.4% walk rate and 17.7% swinging-strike rate. He's capable of limiting a Yanks offense that's only 17th in wOBA in June (.315).

Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants

Adding Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants' lineup has changed the look of this offense, and I like San Fran to win the first five innings against the Miami Marlins.

First 5 Innings Result First 5 Innings Result San Francisco Giants -132 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cal Quantrill is throwing for Miami, and the Giants should be able to get to him. Quantrill has struggled to a 5.61 expected ERA while giving up a 40.8% fly-ball rate. He's striking out only 17.6% of hitters. Over his last two starts, he's surrendered exactly three earned runs in each outing despite going only nine combined frames.

Justin Verlander is the expected starter for the Giants. He's nearing the finish line of his remarkable career, but he's still got some juice in the tank as he's posted an 11.6% swinging-strike rate. He'll have a good chance to quiet a Marlins lineup that is 23rd in wOBA versus RHP (.311).

If Verlander can do just that and the Giants' offense can push a few runs across against Quantrill, San Fran can cash this bet.

