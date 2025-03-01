3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Saturday 3/1/25

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and select some of the best bets of the day by utilizing the mentioned tools.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best College Basketball Betting Picks

Seton Hall at St. John's

St. John's has already clinched a share of the Big East regular-season title, but they have a chance to lock up the outright championship beginning Saturday against Seton Hall. The Red Storm are massive, 20.5-point favorites against the Pirates, but my preferred approach to this game is targeting leading scorer RJ Luis' points prop.

Luis is averaging 18.2 points per game during Big East play, and he's totaled at least 18 points in 10 separate games. That's good for a 56% hit rate -- a touch above the 51% implied probability we get for his -104 odds to go over 17.5.

The 6'7" wing torched Seton Hall for 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting the first time they met in January, and there's little to suggest he can't have another big game this time around. Though the Pirates are up to 86th in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency metric, they sport the third-worst scoring defense in Big East play.

Seton Hall has allowed the highest effective field goal percentage (eFG%) in the conference, and they're giving up above-average rates of points in the paint and points from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, 71% of Luis' shot attempts have come at the rim or beyond the arc, according to Bart Torvik.

On top of that, Seton Hall has given up by far the highest free throw rate in conference play. Luis got to the line 5 times the first time they faced off and ranks sixth in the Big East in free throw attempts per game.

In general, Luis has shredded lesser defenses this season. He's gone for at least 18 points in 8-of-13 games against Power Conference foes outside the top 50 in adjusted defense.

It doesn't hurt that the Pirates have struggled to contain opposing wings, either. They're allowing the second-most points (per 40 minutes) to Big East wings, permitting the highest field goal percentage to the position.

Having cleared 20 points in three of his last five games -- and against a Seton Hall defense he already put 24 points on -- this is another strong spot to back RJ Luis in the points department.

Missouri at Vanderbilt

A 155.5-point over/under in this Missouri-Vanderbilt game is by no means short, but it could be underselling how much offense these SEC sides will account for. With Mizzou and Vandy both in the top half of the conference in scoring, this is a really intriguing spot to target the over.

Both Missouri and Vanderbilt's SEC games are averaging north of 153 points per game, ranking third and fifth, respectively, in average total points. They're both about league-average in terms of pace, though Vanderbilt is 65th nationally in adjusted tempo.

They each tend to perform better on the offensive end of the floor, too. Mizzou is up to fifth in the country in adjusted offense; Vanderbilt is 21st. They're both outside the top-50 in adjusted defense, and that's typically resulted in high-scoring affairs on both sides.

Missouri and Vanderbilt have both averaged over 80 points per game against teams outside the top 50 in adjusted defense. Missouri in particular has benefited from facing fast-paced teams; their 10 games against top-100 tempo teams have averaged 161 total points.

KenPom, Bart Torvik, and Haslametrics all project this game to finish with at least 160 points. That's enough to back over 155.5 at -115 odds.

Arizona at Iowa State

Neither Arizona nor Iowa State are playing their best basketball right now. 'Zona has dropped three of their last five games, while ISU is fresh off a two-game skid and just 4-5 over their last nine games. That makes Saturday night's showdown in Ames a pivotal one as both sides look to lock down the coveted double-bye in the Big 12 tournament.

But considering neither are firing on all cylinders right now, it's hard to get behind the Cyclones as 4.5-point favorites, even if they're at home. Arizona beat them in Tuscon just last month, and they're one spot ahead nationally according to KenPom's adjusted net ratings. As such, I'm comfortable backing the visiting 'Cats to cover +4.5.

That first Arizona-Iowa State matchup was close, with the Wildcats pulling away in overtime for an 11-point win. Regulation was tight -- as has been the case in most of their games against top competition. Arizona and Iowa State are both 2-4 against top-25 KenPom teams this season, with their average point differentials hovering between -3.5 (ISU) and -4.8 (AZ).

However, much of the blame for Arizona's struggles against elite teams can be placed on some lackluster shooting. They've shot just 25% from three and recorded a 45% eFG% against top-25 teams; compared to 35% and 48% for Iowa State. The 'Cats have been better on defense in such matchups, holding opponents to a 48% eFG% while Iowa State's let up a 53% eFG%. Now, Arizona isn't a great three-point shooting team, but they've still shot considerably worse than their season average in those matchups. Iowa State is right at their season-average from distance.

They posted similar shooting marks the first time they matched up, but Arizona notably won the turnover battle. Their 15 turnovers only led to 15 points for Iowa State, while the Cyclones' 18 TOs led to 22 points for the 'Cats. Arizona has a better-than-average 14.2% turnover rate in conference play, and only 18.6% of their points allowed have come off turnovers. That's, again, better than the league average, and it spells trouble for an Iowa State side that's gotten a Big 12-leading 24.2% of their conference points off TOs.

The Cyclones are just 5-4 in the Big 12 when they force fewer than 16 turnovers and 7-2 when they force 16 or more. But Arizona has only turned the ball over more than 15 times twice all season, so their ability to take care of the ball could go a long way in keeping things tight with ISU.

If this one stays close, Iowa State could be in trouble not just in covering the spread but even winning outright. They're just 1-3 in games decided by single digits in Big 12 play; Arizona is 6-4.

Considering we've already seen Arizona beat Iowa State this season, I do see some value with their +168 moneyline odds. Bart Torvik gives Arizona a 42% chance of winning outright -- up from the 37% implied probability we get from those moneyline odds.

Still, my preferred way to play this game is just taking Arizona +4.5. KenPom, Torvik, and Haslametrics each have this one decided by 4 points or fewer.

