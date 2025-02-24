3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Monday 2/24/25

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and select some of the best bets of the day by utilizing the mentioned tools.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best College Basketball Betting Picks

North Carolina at Florida State

North Carolina and their 62nd-ranked adjusted defense travel south to take on Florida State tonight, bringing with them a roster which ranks 314th nationally in average height. With just one rotation player taller than 6'9", the Tar Heels figure to have their hands full with 6'11" Malique Ewin.

Ewin has really turned it on during the ACC schedule, averaging 16.1 points and a 20.2% usage rate across 16 appearances. 9 of those 16 have seen him clip 17 points, including four of the last six games.

In a soft home matchup, Ewin's thus in a strong position to go over 16.5 points.

Malique Ewin (FSU) - Total Points Malique Ewin Over Feb 25 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Ewin's primarily an around-the-rim big, attempting 72% of shots at the rim and delivering on 67.4% of those looks according to Bart Torvik. ACC bigs have torched the Tar Heels for the sixth-most points (per 40 minutes), third-highest usage rate, and third-most shot attempts per game, resulting in several big games against UNC.

That includes Stanford's Maxime Raynaud (25 points) and Clemson's Viktor Lakhin (22 points).

Ewin has a good chance to etch his name next to those two in a game that should feature a lot of possessions. Florida State and North Carolina are the two fasted-paced teams in the conference, and they're both top 50 nationally in KenPom's adjusted tempo.

In Ewin's three games against top-50 tempo teams, he went for 12, 17, and 21 points. He only saw 25 minutes in one of those -- something that shouldn't be an issue tonight. Over his last five games, Ewin has averaged 30.0 minutes a night.

That should serve him well against an undersized North Carolina team, making the over on his 16.5-point prop worth targeting tonight.

Michigan at Nebraska

Michigan and Nebraska clash in Lincoln tonight with the road Wolverines favored by 1.5 points. Nebraska's played well enough at home where I don't feel great backing either side of this spread, but they're inconsistency makes it difficult to take a side on the total, either.

But the Cornhuskers have been consistent on the defensive side of the ball -- consistently bad. They've given up the second-most points per game (79.1) in Big Ten play, presenting value in Michigan going over their 76.5-point team total.

Michigan Total Points Over Feb 25 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Though Nebraska's a respectable 44th in KenPom's adjusted defense, they've surrendered the conference's fourth-highest effective field goal percentage (eFG%) -- the bulk of which has come via the three-ball.

In conference games, the Cornhuskers have let up 38.2% of opponents' points come from beyond the arc, easily the highest mark in the conference. That's come alongside a 37.7% opponent three-point field goal percentage -- well above the conference average (34.3%).

In total, Nebraska has given up 77 points or more in 8 of 15 conference games.

That sets up well for Michigan and their 26th-ranked adjusted offense. The Wolverines are averaging 77.5 points per game in league games, and they're top 100 nationally in three-point attempt rate.

Michigan has notched at least 77 points in eight of 15 Big Ten games, and they've gotten up to 75 in 13 of 18 games against Power Conference teams outside the top 25 in adjusted defense.

Though they're coming off an ugly home loss to their in-state rival, Michigan's offense could explode if the outside jumpers are falling. But even if they aren't, Nebraska's defense has been so lackluster in league games the Wolverines would still stand a good shot of going over 76.5 points.

Kansas at Colorado

Kansas hits the road for a late date against Colorado fresh off a bounce back home obliteration of Oklahoma State. Though the Jayhawks are still just 4-5 over their nine games, the defense continues to shred. They're up to fifth nationally in adjusted defense and have allowed the fourth-fewest points per game (68.4) in Big 12 play.

With Colorado's 152nd-ranked offense on the other side, I'm happy to back the Jayhawks defense by route of the under on Colorado's 67.5-point team total.

Colorado Total Points Under Feb 25 4:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This will be KU's second date with Colorado this season, having won the first one 71-59 at home. But even with the venue change, it's hard to imagine their fortunes changing that much given Kansas' track record against other subpar offenses.

Including their first matchup with Colorado, Kansas has faced five Power Conference teams ranked outside the top 100 in adjusted offense. Those games saw KU let up 59, 60, 61, 62, and 64 points and a combined 43.5% effective field goal percentage.

Colorado, on the other hand, has averaged just 63.8 points against top-25 defenses. They notched 65 points in four of nine such games -- though three came against the same team (Iowa State).

Colorado even managed to hit 9 threes in two of those games against top defenses, but it didn't matter; they still only totaled 59 and 63 points.

Given Colorado's general ineffectiveness and KU's continually-shutdown defense, the team total is in play.

