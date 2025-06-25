3 Best Bets for the 2025 NBA Draft

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is only hours away, meaning it's last call to circle some of FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA Draft odds.

Which rumors and trends are actually trustworthy, giving us an angle for lines to back? Here are the best bets for the 2025 NBA Draft.

Best Bets for the NBA Draft

I listed Ace Bailey as one of three players to watch in the 2025 NBA Draft. Despite holding steady as the favorite to be the number 3 pick for a solid stretch, he now has just the third-shortest line to be selected third (+460).

However, we should still expect Bailey to fall in the top five picks as he's -240 to go in the first five selections. With it looking increasingly unlikely that Bailey goes third, is he a better bet to go fourth or fifth?

Kon Knueppel has pulled away as the favorite to go fourth to the Charlotte Hornets (-125). This would leave the Utah Jazz as Bailey's last chance to go in the top five. His toughest competition will likely be Tre Johnson as both sit at +220 for the pick. Plus, Jeremiah Fears to Utah is beginning to generate buzz (+320).

Ultimately, I still believe Bailey will be in the top five, and the Jazz look like the most likely destination right now. Focusing on the Hornets at fourth overall, their need for a shooting guard simply feels greater than the chances of them taking another forward to pair alongside Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller. Utah is sorely missing a small forward, and its backcourt is already undersized. At 6'7.5" with a 7'0.5" wingspan, Ace would be a nice fit.

At fifth overall, we also get to a point where Bailey is simply too talented to stay on the board. In terms of potential, he could become the best player of this class -- even over the hyped Cooper Flagg. Bailey checks a ton of boxes for Utah, such as two-way potential and a three-level scorer. In line with my NBA Mock Draft, I'll take Ace at +220 to go fifth overall.

Sticking with said mock, Derik Queen is another player carrying good value. We have Queen being selected ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors. This would finally address their need for a quality bench big with the ability to play power forward and center.

If Queen was to slip past the Raptors, the Phoenix Suns at 10th also makes plenty of sense. They started Nick Richards at center in the second half of the 2024-25 season -- which is certainly underwhelming -- and the frontcourt has been a nagging issue for multiple seasons now. After trading Kevin Durant, it becomes even more important for Phoenix to add quality pieces to its roster. Queen would be a major step in improving the frontcourt for the long haul, whether he ends up at power forward or center.

There are clear concerns around Queen. Will his jumper be good enough if he plays power forward? His 6'9.25" frame is probably too small for the center position -- especially with his defense lacking. However, Queen's unique mobility paired with exceptional footwork, dribbling, soft hands, and playmaking create an intriguing ceiling.

Considering the needs of the Raptors and Suns, Queen would be an ideal fit on either team and can provide versatility in a thin frontcourt.

Perhaps my favorite line of draft night is Danny Wolf sitting at +120 to be in the top 20 picks.

Look, I get it. He played in college for three years and is 21. Plus, Wolf doesn't have alluring athleticism as he's lacking in speed, leaping, and lateral movement. However, he's still quite young considering he has three years of college experience under his belt, and most importantly, Wolf has the chance to be a special offensive player.

Standing at 6'10.5" with a 7'2.25" wingspan, Wolf could play either spot in the frontcourt but will likely see more time at center due to his lateral movement on defense. For a center, Wolf is a rare blend of crafty dribbling, soft hands, pretty footwork, and elite passing. Furthermore, these skills translate to production, with Wolf flashing the potential to become an efficient three-point shooter.

He will likely never sniff the level of Nikola Jokic, but Wolf's skillset in college did draw some comparisons to The Joker. He has a real shot of becoming a three-level scorer paired with elite playmaking, perhaps saving face for his defensive worries.

Most of this bet is simply banking on my gut; I believe Wolf is a top-20 prospect. Several teams could address their need for frontcourt depth, including the Oklahoma City Thunder (15th), Minnesota Timberwolves (17th), Washington Wizards (18th), and Brooklyn Nets (19th).

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.