3 Best Bets for Sunday Night Football: Cowboys at Steelers

You can't pack much more NFL history into a matchup than the rare times that these interconference rivals boot it away. The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will match up in Western Pennsylvania to cap a frenetic day of NFL action on Sunday.

Pittsburgh is coming off their first loss of the season in Week 4 at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts, yet Dallas righted the ship a bit with a five-point win -- a crucial number to many -- over the New York Giants last Thursday.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for this week's edition of Sunday Night Football.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Sunday Night Football Betting Picks: Cowboys at Steelers

Alternate Spread Alternate Spread Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5) +172 View more odds in Sportsbook

I'm surprised to see this spread not significantly in the favor of the Steelers.

These two offenses are next-door neighbors in numberFire's power rankings with Dallas sitting 18th to Pittsburgh's 19th in the category. At home, even casual football fans are likely aware these defenses couldn't be much further apart to begin the year, though.

The Cowboys have struggled to sit as nF's ninth-worst overall defense to begin the year, and things will only get that much tougher with both Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence tending to injuries for at least this week. On the other side, Pittsburgh holds a top-10 ranking (7th) -- as has been the case most of the time T.J. Watt is upright and healthy like he is now.

Though a 65-yard-plus Brandon Aubrey field goal always looms, it should be a struggle for Dallas to score all night. A one-dimensional attack against Pittsburgh's league-best rate of converting pressures to sacks (23%) seems to spell disaster for the 'Boys. Personally, Pittsburgh should be a much larger favorite to score first.

Team to Score First Team to Score First Pittsburgh Steelers -116 View more odds in Sportsbook

It'll be significantly easier for the Steelers to score, and new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith loves to run the ball. Dallas is the algorithm's least efficient rush defense at present. While pace could be an issue in the second half as the Steelers squeeze the clock like a vise grip, there's no doubt they should move the ball early in this one.

1st Half Steelers Total Points Over Oct 7 12:20am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.