3 Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday's Women's College Basketball Tournament Games

#14 Florida Gulf Coast vs. #3 Oklahoma

A 14 seed has never beaten a 3 seed in the women's college basketball tournament. In fact, a 14 seed hasn't come within 2 points of a 3 seed since 2012.

But Florida Gulf Coast is no ordinary 14 seed, and I think they're being undervalued against Oklahoma.

FGCU has become a regular attendee at the women's college basketball tournament. They've now made seven consecutive tournaments dating back to 2017, picking up 3 wins as a 12 seed during that stretch. But even when they haven't won outright, the Eagles have remained competitive. Their First Round point differential over this span is -2, +10, -7, -21, +3, +11, and -3.

That latest -3 came against this same Oklahoma team just last season. The Sooners have a better team this time around, but FGCU shouldn't be a pushover.

The Eagles enter the tournament ranked 60th in the country at Bart Torvik. That's easily the highest standing of any 14 seed, and it's better than every 12 and 13 seed. FGCU ranks 85th in adjusted offense but 42nd in adjusted defense and 315th in adjusted tempo.

A slow, defensive-minded game would do wonders for the Eagles' chances of covering this 15.5-point spread. That was the recipe they used to beat the only other two Power Conference teams on their schedule. They beat Georgetown and Cincinnati by a combined 16 points in non-con, with both games finishing shy of 125 total points.

Oklahoma is a step up from those two opponents, undoubtedly. The Sooners are 10th in Torvik's power ratings, ranking 24th in adjusted offense and 11th in adjusted defense. They also play at the fastest adjusted tempo in the country, so this is a real battle of contrasting styles.

OU took care of business against the previous mid-majors they've faced, but they've had mixed results against tournament-level competition. They're 13-3 against teams ranked 10th-100th at Torvik, but only six of those games saw them win by more than 15 points.

With Florida Gulf Coast excelling at limiting 3s, I do think they can keep this one competitive and cover 15.5 points.

#11 George Mason vs. #6 Florida State

I tabbed George Mason over Florida State as a potential first round upset in the women's college basketball tournament, so I'm inclined to like them at +4.5. Their +176 moneyline odds do have some appeal, but banking on them keeping this one close rather than winning outright is my preferred angle here.

George Mason enters the field ranked 42nd at Torvik and fresh off a trio of double-digit wins in the Atlantic 10 tournament. The Patriots take care of the ball and are efficient from beyond the arc -- both key factors in competing with a team such as Florida State.

That helped them beat Wake Forest and Georgetown during non-con, and their 10-point loss to Maryland (a 4 seed in this tournament) doesn't hurt nearly as bad when you see they held the Terps to 66 points.

Florida State isn't as good as Maryland, but they are a step up compared to the two high-majors George Mason has already defeated.

The Seminoles are 29th at Torvik, ranking 11th on offense but just 54th on defense. They play at one of the fastest tempos in the country but don't move the ball particularly well, ranking 355th in assist rate.

That's been an issue against top defenses. FSU is only 4-7 against top 50 adjusted defenses, and only two of those four wins came by 5 or more points.

I like George Mason to dictate the pace here, forcing Florida State into more halfcourt offense. If that's the case, the Patriots are a real value at +4.5 and could have the Seminoles on upset alert.

#14 San Diego State vs. #3 LSU

LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson hasn't suited up since late February due to a shin injury, but she's reportedly suiting up for the tournament. It's worth noting she wasn't held out by a trainer or doctor in the SEC tournament; Kim Mulkey just wanted to exercise caution.

I wouldn't expect to keep Johnson on too short of a leash if they're going to let her suit up for a game they're favored by 25.5 points in, so I do think we're getting a discount on her points prop here.

Johnson averages 18.9 points per game, and she leads the Tigers with a 25.3% usage rate. She's scored at least 15 points in 24 of 30 games overall and six of nine where she played fewer than 30 minutes.

The matchup isn't tough, either.

San Diego State is 103rd nationally in Torvik's power ratings, and they're just 96th in adjusted defense.

Flau'Jae Johnson has pummeled lesser defenses, averaging 20.6 points and cracking 15 in 17 of 18 games against teams outside the top 50 in adjusted defense.

If LSU trusts her shin enough to throw her out there in what should be a double-digit victory, I can trust her enough to have a middling (by her standards) scoring performance.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.