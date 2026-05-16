2026 Preakness Stakes Betting Promos and Bonuses on FanDuel Racing

The 2026 Preakness Stakes happens today at Laurel Park. With a field of up to 14 top-class three-year-old horses tackling the classic 1 3/16-mile distance, there is no horse racing betting experience quite like the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans. Whether you like the simplicity of a win bet or you would rather swing for the fences by putting multiple Preakness Stakes picks together in an exotic ticket, the Preakness Stakes is one of the best chances for a life-changing score.

FanDuel Racing is the best way to get in on the Preakness Stakes action. With post time just hours away, it’s the right time to sign up for FanDuel Racing and take advantage of our new customer promo. And then, stay plugged in with FanDuel to get expert analysis, morning-line odds, and past performances for the Preakness Stakes and racing all year long.

See full terms and conditions for all promos at FanDuel Racing.

FanDuel Racing New Customer Offer: Bet $5, Get $25

If you are new to FanDuel Racing, we have a promo that will help you build your Preakness Stakes week bankroll fast.

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

Taking advantage of the FanDuel Preakness Stakes promo is easy. Here's how to get your piece:

Register : Sign up for a new FanDuel Racing account.

: Sign up for a new FanDuel Racing account. Place your bet: Bet $5 on a horse race through FanDuel Racing.

Bet $5 on a horse race through FanDuel Racing. Get your bonus: Whether or not you bet the winning horse, you’ll get $25 in racing bonuses that you can use to keep betting horse racing at FanDuel Racing!

Limit of one Promotion Bonus per person. Allow up to five 72 hours for racing bonus to be credited to your account. Credit will be issued as a non-transferable and non-withdrawable Racing Credit that expires after 7 days.

Already a FanDuel Racing customer? We've got you covered with our $20 Preakness weekend Money Back Special.

FanDuel Racing Existing Customer Offer: Preakness $20 Money Back Special

Preakness weekend is two full days of top-class racing at Laurel Park, and FanDuel Racing is giving existing customers a way to bet with a safety net. Get up to $20 back as a Racing Bonus if your win bet finishes second or third on any race at Laurel Park on May 15 or May 16, including the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday and the Preakness Stakes itself on Saturday.

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

Cashing in on the Preakness Money Back Special is easy. Here's how to get your piece:

Opt-in: Opt into the Money Back Special through your FanDuel Racing account between May 13 and May 16, 2026.

Opt into the Money Back Special through your FanDuel Racing account between May 13 and May 16, 2026. Place your bet: Place a single horse win, win/place, win/show, or win/place/show wager on any race at Laurel Park on May 15 or May 16, 2026.

Place a single horse win, win/place, win/show, or win/place/show wager on any race at Laurel Park on May 15 or May 16, 2026. Get your bonus: If your horse finishes second or third, you'll get the win portion of your wager back as a Racing Bonus, up to $20 per eligible race.

Only the first eligible wager per race counts toward the offer. Money Back Special is not available on races with less than 5 betting interests, and refunds for 3rd-place finishes are not available on races with less than 8 betting interests. Refunds will be credited within 5 days as a non-transferable and non-withdrawable Racing Bonus that expires 7 days after receipt.

Preakness Frequently Asked Questions

When is the 2026 Preakness Stakes?

Tonight, Saturday, May 16, 2026, with post time at approximately 7:01 p.m. ET. NBC and Peacock carry the broadcast, with coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

Where is the 2026 Preakness being held?

Laurel Park in Laurel, Maryland, about 20 miles south of Pimlico. This is the first time the race has been held outside Pimlico since 1908. Pimlico is in the middle of a $400 million renovation and is scheduled to host the Preakness again in 2027.

Is Golden Tempo running in the Preakness?

No. The Kentucky Derby winner is skipping the race to point toward the Belmont Stakes. Trainer Cherie DeVaux, who became the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner, cited the need for additional rest. He is the third Derby winner in five years to bypass the Preakness.

Who is the favorite for the 2026 Preakness?

Iron Honor is the morning line favorite at 9-2, the highest morning line for a Preakness favorite since at least 1940. Three horses (Taj Mahal, Chip Honcho, and Incredibolt) are co-second choices at 5-1.

How many horses are in the 2026 Preakness?

A full field of 14, which is the Preakness maximum. Only three of those horses also ran in the Kentucky Derby: Ocelli, Incredibolt, and Robusta.

Could Brittany Russell make history with Taj Mahal?

Yes. If Taj Mahal wins tonight, Russell becomes the first woman to train a Preakness winner. Combined with Cherie DeVaux's Kentucky Derby win and Jena Antonucci's 2023 Belmont, three different women would have trained a winner in each of the three Triple Crown races within the same window.

Could Ocelli become the first maiden Preakness winner since 1888?

That is the historical hook tonight. Ocelli is 0-for-7 lifetime but finished third in the Kentucky Derby at 70-1. The last maiden to win the Preakness was Refund in 1888, a gap of 138 years.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet of $5 on any race at any track & get $25 back in Racing Bonus! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Racing Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.