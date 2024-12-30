2025 NHL Winter Classic: Schedule, Betting Odds, and How to Watch

The 2025 NHL Winter Classic is shaking things up with a new date. The tradition is typically hosted on either January 1st or 2nd, but this year's outdoor hockey showdown will take place before the New Year's ball drops.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Winter Classic, its host, and how to watch it this New Year's Eve.

When Is the 2025 NHL Winter Classic?

Despite its name, the 2025 NHL Winter Classic will actually be played on Tuesday, December 31st at 5:00 p.m. ET. This is the first time that the Winter Classic will be played on New Year's Eve.

Where Is the 2025 NHL Winter Classic?

The Winter Classic will be hosted at Wrigley Field in Chicago. An ice rink will be installed on the baseball field for the occasion.

Has the Winter Classic Been Hosted in Chicago Before?

The NHL Winter Classic was hosted at Wrigley Field in 2009 — the first time the Classic was ever played on a baseball field.

Fenway Park in Boston is the only other stadium that has hosted the Winter Classic more than once.

Who is Playing in the 2025 NHL Winter Classic?

The St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks will face off for the 2025 Winter Classic. The Blackhawks will be considered the home team. and the game will count toward the regular season.

Winter Classic Betting Odds

Here are the current odds for the Blues vs. Blackhawks game:

How to Watch the NHL Winter Classic

This year's Winter Classic will be available to watch on TNT and TruTV and can be streamed on Max.

Previous NHL Winter Classic Winners

Year Venue Location Score 2008 Ralph Wilson Stadium Orchard Park, NY Penguins 1, Sabres 0 (SO) 2009 Wrigley Field Chicago, IL Red Wings 6, Blackhawks 4 2010 Fenway Park Boston, MA Bruins 2, Flyers 1 (OT) 2011 Heinz Field Pittsburgh, PA Capitals 3, Penguins 1 2012 Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA Rangers 3, Flyers 2 2013 Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, MI CANCELLED 2014 Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, MI Maple Leafs 3, Red Wings 2 (SO) View Full Table ChevronDown

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!