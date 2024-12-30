FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

2025 NHL Winter Classic: Schedule, Betting Odds, and How to Watch

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

2025 NHL Winter Classic: Schedule, Betting Odds, and How to Watch

The 2025 NHL Winter Classic is shaking things up with a new date. The tradition is typically hosted on either January 1st or 2nd, but this year's outdoor hockey showdown will take place before the New Year's ball drops.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Winter Classic, its host, and how to watch it this New Year's Eve.

When Is the 2025 NHL Winter Classic?

Despite its name, the 2025 NHL Winter Classic will actually be played on Tuesday, December 31st at 5:00 p.m. ET. This is the first time that the Winter Classic will be played on New Year's Eve.

Where Is the 2025 NHL Winter Classic?

The Winter Classic will be hosted at Wrigley Field in Chicago. An ice rink will be installed on the baseball field for the occasion.

Has the Winter Classic Been Hosted in Chicago Before?

The NHL Winter Classic was hosted at Wrigley Field in 2009 — the first time the Classic was ever played on a baseball field.

Fenway Park in Boston is the only other stadium that has hosted the Winter Classic more than once.

Who is Playing in the 2025 NHL Winter Classic?

The St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks will face off for the 2025 Winter Classic. The Blackhawks will be considered the home team. and the game will count toward the regular season.

Winter Classic Betting Odds

Here are the current odds for the Blues vs. Blackhawks game:

Moneyline

Puck Line

Total Goals

St. Louis Blues
@
Chicago Blackhawks
Dec 31 10:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

How to Watch the NHL Winter Classic

This year's Winter Classic will be available to watch on TNT and TruTV and can be streamed on Max.

Previous NHL Winter Classic Winners

Year
Venue
Location
Score
2008Ralph Wilson StadiumOrchard Park, NYPenguins 1, Sabres 0 (SO)
2009Wrigley FieldChicago, ILRed Wings 6, Blackhawks 4
2010Fenway ParkBoston, MABruins 2, Flyers 1 (OT)
 2011 Heinz FieldPittsburgh, PACapitals 3, Penguins 1
2012Citizens Bank ParkPhiladelphia, PARangers 3, Flyers 2
2013Michigan StadiumAnn Arbor, MICANCELLED
2014Michigan StadiumAnn Arbor, MIMaple Leafs 3, Red Wings 2 (SO)

