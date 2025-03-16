2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament Free Printable Schedule

The Selection Committee has officially revealed the 68 teams set to compete in the Division I men's basketball national tournament, which kicks off this week.

The chaos tips off on Tuesday with the play-in games, followed by the first round, which begins on Thursday and wraps up Friday.

The tournament schedule will include 67 games played over the course of three weeks. With the full bracket and seedings now set, the stage is ready for the opening and first-round games.

Download our printable schedule to track every game or fill it out with your own predictions!

Men's College Basketball Printable Schedule

Download the printable schedule here.

Men's College Basketball Championship Betting Odds

Here are team's current odds to win the national championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

