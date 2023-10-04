2024 NFL Draft Order After Week 4: Bears Hold Top Two Picks
We're four weeks into the 2023 NFL season, and some teams are positioning themselves nicely for playoff spots.
Others are off to slower starts, and fans of those squads may be curious to see how the 2024 NFL Draft would shake out if it happened today.
Here is the current Round 1 draft order through Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
Current 2024 NFL Draft Order
Expected draft order current through Week 4's conclusion.
- Chicago Bears
- Chicago Bears
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Denver Broncos
- Minnesota Vikings
- New York Jets
- New England Patriots
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Arizona Cardinals
- New York Giants
- Green Bay Packers
- New Orleans Saints
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Houston Texans
- Washington Commanders
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Los Angeles Rams
- Atlanta Falcons
- Indianapolis Colts
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tennessee Titans
- Seattle Seahawks
- Dallas Cowboys
- Detroit Lions
- Miami Dolphins
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
