NFL

2024 NFL Draft Order After Week 4: Bears Hold Top Two Picks

We're four weeks into the 2023 NFL season, and some teams are positioning themselves nicely for playoff spots.

Others are off to slower starts, and fans of those squads may be curious to see how the 2024 NFL Draft would shake out if it happened today.

Here is the current Round 1 draft order through Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Current 2024 NFL Draft Order

Expected draft order current through Week 4's conclusion.

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Chicago Bears
  3. Las Vegas Raiders
  4. Denver Broncos
  5. Minnesota Vikings
  6. New York Jets
  7. New England Patriots
  8. Cincinnati Bengals
  9. Arizona Cardinals
  10. New York Giants
  11. Green Bay Packers
  12. New Orleans Saints
  13. Arizona Cardinals
  14. Los Angeles Chargers
  15. Houston Texans
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Los Angeles Rams
  19. Atlanta Falcons
  20. Indianapolis Colts
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Tennessee Titans
  23. Seattle Seahawks
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Detroit Lions
  26. Miami Dolphins
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Baltimore Ravens
  30. San Francisco 49ers
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Philadelphia Eagles

