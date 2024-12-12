FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Golf iconGolf

Explore Golf

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Golf

2024 Grant Thornton Invitational: Tee Times, Betting Odds, and How to Watch

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Subscribe to our newsletter

2024 Grant Thornton Invitational: Tee Times, Betting Odds, and How to Watch

The 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational begins tomorrow, December 13th, at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida!

The event will be played across three days for a $4 million purse and $1 million first-place prize. There will be 16 two-person teams including one PGA Tour and one LPGA player. Lydia Ko and Jason Day will be returning as defending champions.

Check out the tee times, channels, and golf betting odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook to stay up to date.

Grant Thornton Invitational Friday Tee Times

Time
Teams
Teams
9 a.m.Mel Reid/Cameron ChampMaja Stark/J.T. Poston
9:15 a.m.Jennifer Kupcho/Akshay BhatiaCeline Boutier/Matthieu Pavon
9:30 a.m.Lauren Coughlin/Cameron YoungMegan Khang/Matt Kuchar
9:45 a.m.Andrea Lee/Max GreysermanGabi Ruffels/Nick Dunlap
10 a.m.Patty Tavatanakit/Jake KnappLilia Vu/Luke List
10:15 a.m.Jeeno Thitikul/Tom KimBrooke Henderson/Corey Conners
10:30 a.m.Allisen Corpuz/Sahith TheegalaLexi Thompson/Rickie Fowler

Saturday and Sunday tee times will be set at the conclusion of Round 1 and Round 2.

How to Watch The Grant Thornton Invitational

Here's how to watch each round of the invitational. All time are ET.

Round 1 - Friday, Dec. 13

  • 1:00-4:00 p.m. - Golf Channel or NBC Sports app

Round 2 - Saturday, Dec. 14

  • 2:00-3:00 p.m. - Golf Channel or NBC Sports app
  • 3:00-5:00 p.m. - NBC, Peacock, or NBC Sports app

Final Round - Sunday, Dec. 15

  • 1:00-2:00 p.m. - Golf Channel or NBC Sports app
  • 2:00-4:00 p.m. - NBC, Peacock, or NBC Sports app

Grant Thornton Invitational Betting Odds

Here are the current odds for each two-person team to win the Grant Thornton Invitational, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of December 12th.

Grant Thornton Invitational Winner
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
J Thitikul & T Kim+430
N Korda & D Berger+650
L Ko & J Day+700
B Henderson & C Conners+700
J Kupcho & A Bhatia+1000
A Corpuz & S Theegala+1100
L Thompson & R Fowler+1100

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup