2024 Grant Thornton Invitational: Tee Times, Betting Odds, and How to Watch

The 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational begins tomorrow, December 13th, at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida!

The event will be played across three days for a $4 million purse and $1 million first-place prize. There will be 16 two-person teams including one PGA Tour and one LPGA player. Lydia Ko and Jason Day will be returning as defending champions.

Check out the tee times, channels, and golf betting odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook to stay up to date.

Grant Thornton Invitational Friday Tee Times

Time Teams Teams 9 a.m. Mel Reid/Cameron Champ Maja Stark/J.T. Poston 9:15 a.m. Jennifer Kupcho/Akshay Bhatia Celine Boutier/Matthieu Pavon 9:30 a.m. Lauren Coughlin/Cameron Young Megan Khang/Matt Kuchar 9:45 a.m. Andrea Lee/Max Greyserman Gabi Ruffels/Nick Dunlap 10 a.m. Patty Tavatanakit/Jake Knapp Lilia Vu/Luke List 10:15 a.m. Jeeno Thitikul/Tom Kim Brooke Henderson/Corey Conners 10:30 a.m. Allisen Corpuz/Sahith Theegala Lexi Thompson/Rickie Fowler View Full Table ChevronDown

Saturday and Sunday tee times will be set at the conclusion of Round 1 and Round 2.

How to Watch The Grant Thornton Invitational

Here's how to watch each round of the invitational. All time are ET.

Round 1 - Friday, Dec. 13

1:00-4:00 p.m. - Golf Channel or NBC Sports app

Round 2 - Saturday, Dec. 14

2:00-3:00 p.m. - Golf Channel or NBC Sports app

3:00-5:00 p.m. - NBC, Peacock, or NBC Sports app

Final Round - Sunday, Dec. 15

1:00-2:00 p.m. - Golf Channel or NBC Sports app

2:00-4:00 p.m. - NBC, Peacock, or NBC Sports app

Grant Thornton Invitational Betting Odds

Here are the current odds for each two-person team to win the Grant Thornton Invitational, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of December 12th.

Grant Thornton Invitational Winner FanDuel Sportsbook Odds J Thitikul & T Kim +430 N Korda & D Berger +650 L Ko & J Day +700 B Henderson & C Conners +700 J Kupcho & A Bhatia +1000 A Corpuz & S Theegala +1100 L Thompson & R Fowler +1100 View Full Table ChevronDown

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!