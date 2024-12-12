2024 Grant Thornton Invitational: Tee Times, Betting Odds, and How to Watch
The 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational begins tomorrow, December 13th, at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida!
The event will be played across three days for a $4 million purse and $1 million first-place prize. There will be 16 two-person teams including one PGA Tour and one LPGA player. Lydia Ko and Jason Day will be returning as defending champions.
Check out the tee times, channels, and golf betting odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook to stay up to date.
Grant Thornton Invitational Friday Tee Times
Time
Teams
Teams
|9 a.m.
|Mel Reid/Cameron Champ
|Maja Stark/J.T. Poston
|9:15 a.m.
|Jennifer Kupcho/Akshay Bhatia
|Celine Boutier/Matthieu Pavon
|9:30 a.m.
|Lauren Coughlin/Cameron Young
|Megan Khang/Matt Kuchar
|9:45 a.m.
|Andrea Lee/Max Greyserman
|Gabi Ruffels/Nick Dunlap
|10 a.m.
|Patty Tavatanakit/Jake Knapp
|Lilia Vu/Luke List
|10:15 a.m.
|Jeeno Thitikul/Tom Kim
|Brooke Henderson/Corey Conners
|10:30 a.m.
|Allisen Corpuz/Sahith Theegala
|Lexi Thompson/Rickie Fowler
Saturday and Sunday tee times will be set at the conclusion of Round 1 and Round 2.
How to Watch The Grant Thornton Invitational
Here's how to watch each round of the invitational. All time are ET.
Round 1 - Friday, Dec. 13
- 1:00-4:00 p.m. - Golf Channel or NBC Sports app
Round 2 - Saturday, Dec. 14
- 2:00-3:00 p.m. - Golf Channel or NBC Sports app
- 3:00-5:00 p.m. - NBC, Peacock, or NBC Sports app
Final Round - Sunday, Dec. 15
- 1:00-2:00 p.m. - Golf Channel or NBC Sports app
- 2:00-4:00 p.m. - NBC, Peacock, or NBC Sports app
Grant Thornton Invitational Betting Odds
Here are the current odds for each two-person team to win the Grant Thornton Invitational, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of December 12th.
Grant Thornton Invitational Winner
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|J Thitikul & T Kim
|+430
|N Korda & D Berger
|+650
|L Ko & J Day
|+700
|B Henderson & C Conners
|+700
|J Kupcho & A Bhatia
|+1000
|A Corpuz & S Theegala
|+1100
|L Thompson & R Fowler
|+1100
