2024 G League Winter Showcase: Schedule, Tournament Format, and How to Watch Bronny James

The NBA G League Winter Showcase kicks off in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, December 19th.

Many eyes will be on Bronny James after an impressive run with the South Bay Lakers over the past few games. With all 30 NBA general managers in attendance, this event is the ultimate stage for players aiming to earn a call-up.

Keep reading for details on the G League Winter Showcase, the weekend’s schedule, and how to watch Bronny take the court.

What Is the G League Winter Showcase?

The G League Winter Showcase is the NBA's annual in-season scouting event. The tournament takes place two weeks before NBA teams can offer 10-day contracts, which starts January 5th.

Winter Showcase Format

The G League Winter Showcase is a bracket-style tournament comprised of the top eight teams from the G League Tip-Off Tournament, which were games played from November 8th through December 16th.

While only eight teams make the Winter Showcase, the remaining 23 teams will still be present in Orlando. Each of these teams will play two games outside the Showcase Cup Tournament.

How Long Is the G League Winter Showcase?

The showcase is a four-day event running from December 19th to 22nd in Orlando, Florida. There will be a total of 31 games played over that time.

What Is the Prize for Winning the Winter Showcase?

The winning team of this single-game-elimination, winner-take-all competition will split a grand prize of $100,000.

How To Watch the G League Winter Showcase

You can watch the games on either Tubi, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+ or NBATV. See below for the full schedule of in-tournament games. All times are ET.

Thursday, December 19 - Quarterfinals

1:00 p.m. - No. 2 Iowa Wolves vs. No. 7 Stockton Kings (NBA TV)

- No. 2 Iowa Wolves vs. No. 7 Stockton Kings (NBA TV) 2:30 p.m. - No. 1 Oklahoma City Blue vs. No. 8 Grand Rapids Gold (ESPNU)

No. 1 Oklahoma City Blue vs. No. 8 Grand Rapids Gold (ESPNU) 5:00 p.m. - No. 3 Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. No. 6 Capital City Go-Go (ESPNews)

- No. 3 Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. No. 6 Capital City Go-Go (ESPNews) 7:30 p.m. - No. 4 Westchester Knicks vs. No. 5 Valley Suns (ESPNews)

Saturday, December 21 - Semifinals

2:00 p.m. - Winner of Matchup 1 vs. Winner of Matchup 3 (NBA TV)

- Winner of Matchup 1 vs. Winner of Matchup 3 (NBA TV) 2:30 p.m. - Winner of Matchup 2 vs. Winner of Matchup 4 (ESPNU)

Saturday, December 21 - Consolation

11:30 p.m. - Loser of Matchup 1 vs. Loser of Matchup 3 (NBA TV)

- Loser of Matchup 1 vs. Loser of Matchup 3 (NBA TV) 4:30 p.m. - Loser of Matchup 2 vs. Loser of Matchup 4 (Roku)

Sunday, December 22 - Final

7:30 p.m. - Winner of Matchup 5 vs. Winner of Matchup 6 (ESPN2)

As mentioned, there will also be non-tournament games played throughout the weekend as well. You can see the full schedule here.

Will Bronny James Play In the Winter Showcase?

James is currently playing with the South Bay Lakers, who did not qualify for the Showcase Cup Tournament. Therefore, the team will play the following two games this weekend:

Thursday, December 19, 12:00 PM/ET - Greensboro Swarm vs. South Bay Lakers (ESPNU)

- Greensboro Swarm vs. South Bay Lakers (ESPNU) Saturday, December 21, 12:00 PM/ET - South Bay Lakers vs. Osceola Magic (ESPNU)

