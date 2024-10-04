2024 Coolmore Turf Mile Preview

The Coolmore Turf Mile, previously known as the Shadwell Turf Mile Stakes and the Keeneland Turf Mile, is one of the opening-weekend features of the Keeneland fall meet. The one-mile race over the turf course offers a $1.25 million purse, the biggest in the race’s history. It also offers the winner an automatic berth in the Breeders’ Cup Mile on November 2 at Del Mar.

A field of nine is entered for this flagship race at Keeneland, including Fourstardave (G1) top two Carl Spackler and More Than Looks, Bernard Baruch winner Running Bee, and overseas shippers Mountain Bear and Kikkuli.

The race has produced several Breeders’ Cup stars, starting with Steinlen, who parlayed a win in this race in 1989 into Breeders’ Cup Mile glory. Wise Dan won it before taking down the 2012 Breeders’ Cup Mile, and finished second in an off-turf running in 2013 before pulling the Breeders’ Cup repeat. Court Vision, who won this race in 2009, won the Breeders’ Cup Mile in 2011. Last year’s winner Up to the Mark stretched out for the Breeders’ Cup Turf, finishing second and locking up an Eclipse Award for Champion Turf Male.

Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes Information

Race Date: Saturday, October 5

Saturday, October 5 Track : Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky

: Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky Post Time : 5:48 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

: 5:48 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Distance : one mile on the turf

: one mile on the turf Age/Sex : three-year-olds and up

: three-year-olds and up Where to Watch : FanDuel TV

: FanDuel TV Where to Bet: FanDuel Racing

2024 Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes Draw and Odds

These are the nine entrants in the 2024 Coolmore Turf Mile along with their post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Mountain Bear Aidan O’Brien Christopher Hayes 6-1 2 Kikkuli Harry Charlton Frankie Dettori 4-1 3 More Than Looks Cherie DeVaux Jose Ortiz 3-1 4 Running Bee Chad Brown Florent Geroux 12-1 5 Noises Off Paulo Lobo Cristian Torres 20-1 6 Talk of the Nation Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 8-1 7 Cash Equity Saffie Joseph, Jr. Mike Smith 15-1 View Full Table

Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes Prep Race Results

The nine runners in this race come out of seven different races. The top two in the morning line are the top two finishers from the Fourstardave (G1), another automatic qualifier for the Breeders’ Cup Mile. In that August 11 race, Carl Spackler stalked and pounced to win by 3 ½ lengths over a rallying More Than Looks.

Four other runners come out of graded or group stakes company. Deep-closing Cash Equity and midpack-running Talk of the Nation come out of second- and third-place finishes, respectively, behind Goliad in the Mint Millions (G3) on September 7 at Kentucky Downs. Both European shippers come out of group-level races as well. Kikkuli was an even fourth behind Tiber Flow on August 17 in the Hungerford (G2), going seven furlongs at Newbury, while Diego Velazquez finished third behind Diego Velazquez in the Solonaway (G2) at Leopardstown on September 14.

Two others come out of ungraded stakes. On September 1 at Saratoga, Running Bee stalked and pounced to win the Bernard Baruch, a listed-level turf mile. Spirit of St Louis was nosed out August 25 in the 1 1/16-mile West Point Handicap, a New York-bred race, snapping a five-race win streak.

The only horse coming out of non-stakes company is Noises Off, who finished second in a one-mile handicap at Kentucky Downs on September 1. However, that race has already graded out well: the winner was Goliad, who wheeled back a week later to score in the Mint Millions.

2024 Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes Contenders

These are the nine horses entered in the race, in order of their post positions:

Mountain Bear: This Aidan O’Brien trainee made one solid visit to the United States before, rallying for second behind Unquestionable in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf last year. He is winless since his final prep for that race, a seven-furlong sprint on the all-weather at Dundalk, though he has been second in group-level turf miles against older horses in his last two starts. The rail can be good on the Keeneland grass, and he fits the profile of a horse who comes close overseas and could find American turf horses a refreshing drop in class. Kikkuli: This lightly-raced three-year-old has run just five times. He finished off the board for the first time last out when sixth in the Prix Jean Prat (G1) two back over soft going; though he was off the board again in the Hungerford next out, he was beaten only half a length for the whole thing. The step back up to the mile should be good for him, as well as the firmer going, and he has the tactical versatility to work a good trip under Frankie Dettori. More Than Looks: He came back well after an extended layoff, finishing second in the Fourstardave last out. He is a stone-cold one-mile horse, and his one outing at Keeneland so far was a solid second early in his career. However, against graded-stakes horses, he tends to fall just a little short, even when the pace is hot. He is a solid choice for underneath rungs, though a win may be a lot to ask. Running Bee: He has spent much of his career going longer than a mile, though he is quite well proven at a mile and a sixteenth, including a last-out win in the Bernard Baruch. He has won both of his starts at Keeneland; though they were both in allowance company, it is still a good sign for his handling the course. He is tactical enough to work out a trip, and if he can work out one of his better efforts at this shorter distance, he may be able to find the frame at a price. Noises Off: This later-developing four-year-old makes his graded-stakes debut for trainer Paulo Lobo, though to his credit, the only horse who beat him last out at Kentucky Downs has already come back to win a graded-stakes race next out. Lobo has been very successful in this race, winning with both Ivar (2020) and In Love (2021). However, he has been less successful generally in graded stakes in recent years. He also needs to move forward from a speed perspective, and has a tendency to run underneath, as evidenced by his 14: 3-7-1 lifetime record. Talk of the Nation: He hasn’t won for over a year, since an ungraded stakes at Kentucky Downs last fall when he was still in the Shug McGaughey barn. However, his recent efforts haven’t been bad: he has been on the board in four of five this year, with his only off-the-board finish being his one try at longer than a mile. To his credit, he is versatile enough to get a piece from the lead, a stalking spot, or even midfield. However, he is best left underneath. Cash Equity: He was a big-money claim ($80,000) for owner Ken Ramsey and trainer Saffie Joseph last November. He has not won in seven starts since the claim, but has run well in each of them, including a second in the Mint Millions last out, his first graded-stakes try since being claimed into his new barn. However, this is a deeper field than he has faced recently, and he got a pace collapse to rally into last out. In order to get a piece, he is hoping for a pace collapse yet again, which is not likely. Spirit of St Louis: The third-stringer for Chad Brown, he is a solid New York-bred horse who can even hold his own in a listed race, but has yet to tackle graded-stakes company, much less top-level. To his credit, he has never run a bad race, and should get a decent forward tracking trip. His best speed figures aren’t too far off from this, either. But, he needs to run back to his best against these better horses. It’s not impossible; Chad Brown does win every so often with third- or fourth-stringers who don’t take the usual money that his trainees do. So, make sure he stays near that morning line. Carl Spackler: A buzz horse since last summer, he finally came into the hype with his victory in the Fourstardave at Saratoga in August. He has thrown in the odd clunker, which raises some questions, but he can work a clean tracking trip from the outside gate, he does good work at a mile, and he can bring his game to many different tracks. His best can win this, but the price won’t be much, and this race is quite competitive.

2024 Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes FAQ

Q: When and where is the Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes?

A: The Coolmore Turf Mile happens on Saturday, October 5 at 5:48 p.m. EDT. The race is the tenth of 11 on Saturday’s card at Keeneland Race Course.

Q: Which trainer has the most wins in the Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes?

A: Kieran McLaughlin and Todd Pletcher are tied with three victories each in this race. Pletcher, whose most recent victory came last year with Up to the Mark, can take the record for himself if Talk of the Nation wins in 2024.

Q: Who is the favorite for the Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes?

A: Off his victory in the classy Fourstardave at Saratoga, Carl Spackler is the 2-1 morning-line favorite for trainer Chad Brown. Off that win, and given his trainer’s reputation, he is likely to maintain favorite status.

Q: Who is the best Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes jockey?

A: Jockey Robby Albarado leads with four wins in the Coolmore Turf Mile, most recently in 2013. However, he has retired from race riding. Among jockeys with calls in the 2024 Coolmore Turf Mile, Tyler Gaffalione (Carl Spackler), Jose Ortiz (More Than Looks), Luis Saez (Spirit of St Louis), and John Velazquez (Talk of the Nation) have one win each.

Q: Who won the Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes in 2023?

A: Up to the Mark won the 2023 Coolmore Turf Mile for trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey Jose Ortiz. Pletcher returns with Talk of the Nation, who will be ridden by John Velazquez. Ortiz takes the call on More Than Looks for Cherie DeVaux.

