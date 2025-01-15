2 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 1/15/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres are set to host the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday evening. The Sabres have been on the struggle bus for large portions of this season while the Hurricanes remain a real threat to win the Metropolitan Division. Even with the Hurricanes' road struggles, it's hard to have confidence in Buffalo against a strong Carolina squad. Although Jack Roslovic has slowed down after a dynamite start to the year, he has still found the back of the net 17 times for the Hurricanes. Roslovic could bust out of his goal drought against a lackluster Buffalo squad.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild

In a battle of two high-end Western Conference foes, the Minnesota Wild welcome the Edmonton Oilers. The Wild and Oilers are playing good hockey entering this matchup, which helps create more juice here. The Wild have maintained consistency as an organization, and a big reason for that is their recent draft record. Matt Boldy has turned into a bonafide goal-scoring stud for the Wild, registering 16 goals and 37 points entering this contest. Forwards with the size, skill, and speed that Boldy possesses have been a recipe for success against the Oilers this year. Boldy’s odds to light the lamp stand out in this matchup.

