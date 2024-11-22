2 NHL Best Bets and Predictions for Friday 11/22/24

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

A record-setting start to the season has propelled the Winnipeg Jets to the top of the NHL standings. Still, the Central Division contenders don’t have a robust analytics profile supporting ongoing success. We expect them to meet their demise against a Pittsburgh Penguins side that has been much better than their record implies.

Analytically, the Pens can skate with the top teams in the NHL. Their 51.4% expected goals-for rating ranks in the league's top half, and they’ve elevated their standing with their most recent efforts. Over their past eight games, the Penguins have outplayed their opponents on six occasions while generating a 53.1% expected goals-for rating. Despite this on-ice dominance, Pittsburgh is languishing with an actual goals-for rating of 37.8% and only has two wins for its efforts. Inevitably, more wins will start to follow.

Conversely, the Jets' metrics have them pointed downward. While they lead the league in wins, Winnipeg has some of the worst analytics. Their 48.3% expected goals-for rating is 11th-worst, and they’ve overachieved substantially relative to their anticipated levels. Heading into Friday’s inter-conference tilt, the Jets have a 57.3% actual goals-for rating with an overheated PDO of 1.021.

Now is the time to start backing the Penguins. They are natural progression candidates, and with Tristan Jarry returning to form, they should see an immediate influx of wins. Winnipeg is pointed in the opposite direction and is on the precipice of a cooling-off period as actual metrics balance with expected.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Anaheim Ducks

Not so long ago, the Anaheim Ducks were a team on the rise. Armed with young, skilled players, Anaheim thought they had a nucleus that could return the Ducks to prominence. A few seasons later, the Ducks have yet to reach their potential, but they’re showing signs of breaking out in 2024-25. They can solidify their position as an up-and-coming team with another strong showing against the Buffalo Sabres.

As is typically the case, the Ducks save their best performances for home ice. They see a dramatic increase in their underlying metrics, particularly in the attacking zone. The Ducks are averaging 25.2 scoring and 11.0 high-danger chances per game. Improved production has yielded increased scoring. Anaheim has totaled 14 goals across its past four home games with all but two of those coming at five-on-five.

Buffalo is in a similar category as the Ducks, trying to prove its value as a legitimate contender; however, the Sabres’ recent efforts leave much to be desired. They’ve given up 10 or more high-danger chances in two straight and five of eight, which has affected their expected goals-for ratings. Over that same eight-game stretch, the Sabres have produced a 46.9% expected goals-for rating while taking on some of the worst teams in the league.

Anaheim comes into Friday’s contest on much sturdier footing. They’ve put together some outstanding offensive efforts lately and are at their best at the Honda Center. The same can’t be said about the Sabres. They’ve struggled to compete against some bottom-feeding teams, and they should be outmatched again on Friday night.

